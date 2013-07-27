Jul 27Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessles 27
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) BIZEN M.DINSHAW CALCITE CHI 18/07 18/07 28/07 6,530 nil nil 470
2) GURU PRASAD CEMENT IN BA CEMENT 22/07 22/07 29/07 926 nil nil 1,120
3) OCEAN CONCORD MITSUTOR SHPGSTEEL CARGO 26/07 26/07 31/07 275 nil nil 6,751
4) LUNA ADMIRAL SHPG SULPHUR 12/07 12/07 07/07 1,609 nil nil 10,012
5) CRYSTAL GOLD SAI FREIGHT PTEAK LOGS 18/07 18/07 28/07 3,664 nil nil 146
6) MAGIC MARCO SHPG. LENTILS 08/07 08/07 02/07 664 nil nil 12,586
7) ARUNA ISM MARCO SHPG YELLOW PEAS 02/07 02/07 29/07 285 nil nil 1,763
8) BPS IRMGARD SAMSARA SHPG STEEL CARGO 25/07 25/07 29/07 4,789 nil nil 9,394
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Dd Vigilant Marco Shpg Yellow Peas nil 23,275 nil ----- 08/07
2) Saudi Tabuk Orient Ship Containers nil 500 nil ----- 26/07
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Fenghai 11 J.M.Baxi & CoCrude Palm nil 15,000 nil 29/07
2) Rainbow MNK & CO Steel Cargo nil 1,649 nil 29/07
3) Mandarin Wilhelmsen Steel 25,000 nil nil 29/07
4) Dd Vanguard J.M.Baxi & Co Steel Coils nil 18,976 nil 30/07
5) Kanchana Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 25,000 nil nil 30/07
6) Grand Duke 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 31/07
7) Momentum M.Dinshaw Military Car 500 nil nil 31/07
8) Heng Xin-III James CPKO nil 10,000 nil 31/07
9) Kite Parekh MarineHR Coils 21,350 nil nil 31/07
10) Asia 21st M.Dinshaw Calcite ch nil 8,600 nil 01/07
11) Asiatic Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 28,500 nil 02/07
12) Se Pacifica Sai Freight Steel Cargo nil 5,800 nil 05/07
13) Admas-VI Samsara Containers nil 200 nil 07/0714) Cassiopeia
NYK Line Heavy Mac nil 750 nil 07/07
15) Changhang Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,000 nil 06/07
16) Hong Master Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,680 nil 08/07
17) Warisa Samsara Steel Cargo nil 26,700 nil 12/07
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL