Jul 29Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 10
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessels 30
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) GURU PRASAD CEMENT IN BA CEMENT 22/07 22/07 29/07 1,655 nil nil 391
2) OCEAN CONCORD MITSUTOR SHPGSTEEL CARGO 26/07 26/07 30/07 4,032 nil nil 2,994
3) LUNA ADMIRAL SHPG SULPHUR 12/07 12/07 10/07 2,065 nil nil 9,556
4) MAGIC MARCO SHPG. LENTILS 08/07 08/07 02/08 12,163 nil nil 10,450
5) ARUNA ISM MARCO SHPG YELLOW PEAS 02/07 02/07 30/07 53,216 nil nil 444
6) PFS PROSPERITY NAVINYA CEMENT (Bgs) 26/07 26/07 30/07 nil 1,019 nil 1,286
7) ROYAL HUGLI ACE SHPG CNTR 28/07 28/07 29/07 nil nil1337/152 n.a.
8) ISUZU NYK LINE G/STEEL 27/07 27/07 30/07 nil 1,448 nil 2,023
9) IRMGARD SAMSARA STEEL CARGO 25/07 25/07 30/07 nil 8,889 nil 5,294
10) Saudi Tabuk Orient Ship CNTR/G Cargo 28/07 28/07 01/08 nil 95 2,615 1,837/125
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) Dd Vigilant Marco Shpg Yellow Peas nil 23,275 nil 08/07 ---
2) Istra Ace Mitsui Units nil 7 nil 25/07 ---
Mitsui Units 600 nil nil 25/07 ---
3) Navdhenu Swift Arcadia Units 150 nil nil 18/07 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) Fenghai 11 J.M.Baxi & CoCrude Palm nil 15,000 nil 29/07
2) Rainbow MNK & CO Machinery nil 1,649 nil 30/07
MNK & CO Steel Cargo nil 3,867 nil 30/07
3) Mandarin Wilhelmsen Steel 25,000 nil nil 31/07
4) Dd Vanguard J.M.Baxi & CoSteel Coils nil 18,976 nil 30/07
5) Kanchana Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 25,000 nil nil 20/08
6) Grand Duke 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 31/07
7) Momentum M.Dinshaw Military Car 500 nil nil 31/07
8) Heng Xin-III James CPKO nil 10,000 nil 01/08
9) Kite Parekh MarineHR Coils 21,350 nil nil 02/08
10) Asia 21st M.Dinshaw Calcite ch nil 8,600 nil 01/08
11) Asiatic Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 28,500 nil 02/08
12) Se Pacifica Sai Freight Steel Cargo nil 5,800 nil 05/08
13) Admas-VI Samsara Containers nil 200 nil 07/08
14) Cassiopeia NYK Line Heavy Mac 750 nil nil 07/08
15) Changhang Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,000 nil 08/08
16) Hong Master Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,680 nil 08/08
17) Warisa Samsara Steel Cargo nil 26,700 nil 12/08
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL