Aug 01Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 24
Total Vessels 32
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Fenghai 11 J.M.Baxi & CoCrude Palm 29/07 29/07 02/08 8,419 nil nil 6,581
2) Momentum M.Dinshaw Military Car 31/07 31/07 02/08 330 nil nil 170
3) MAGIC MARCO SHPG. LENTILS 31/07 31/07 05/08 14,963 nil nil 7,650
4) LUNA ADMIRAL LUNA 12/07 12/07 10/08 nil 3,266 nil 8,355
5) Dd Vanguard J.M.Baxi & CoSteel Coils 31/07 31/07 02/08 nil 6,421 nil 12,555
6) Istra Ace Mitsui VEHICLES 31/07 31/07 01/08 nil 666 nil COMP
7) Dd Vigilant Marco Shpg PEAS (B) 31/07 31/07 05/08 nil 2,120 nil 21,155
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Heng Xin-III James CPKO nil 10,000 nil 01/08 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Nand Aparna Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 02/08
2) Rainbow MNK & CO Machinery nil 1,649 nil 02/08
MNK & CO Steel Cargo nil 3,867 nil 02/08
3) Mandarin Wilhelmsen Steel 25,000 nil nil 03/08
4) Kanchana Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 25,000 nil nil 03/08
5) Grand Duke 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 03/08
6) Kite Parekh MarineHR Coils 21,350 nil nil 05/08
7) Asia 21st M.Dinshaw Calcite ch nil 8,600 nil 02/08
8) Asiatic Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 28,500 nil 03/08
9) Se Pacifica Sai Freight Steel Cargo nil 5,800 nil 05/08
10) Admas-VI Samsara Containers nil 200 nil 07/08
11) Cassiopeia NYK Line Heavy M 50 nil nil 09/08
12) Changhang Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,000 nil 09/08
13) Hong Master Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,680 nil 09/08
14) Warisa Samsara Steel Cargo nil 26,700 nil 12/08
15) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 144 02/08
16) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 78 04/08
17) Melos (OD) Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 31,477 nil 08/08
18) Colchester Castle Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 30,000 nil 09/08
19) Nbp Steamer JMB Steel Cargo nil 3,571 nil 11/08
20) Krateros JMB Steel Cargo nil 8,732 nil 11/08
21) Cmb Jialing Mitsutor St/M Cargo nil 30,000 nil 12/08
22) African Ibis Mitsutor S CR Coils nil 20,000 nil 14/08
23) Hannah (OD) Marco Lentils (B) nil 25,650 nil 14/08
24) Tarifa (OD) Parekh Marin Units nil 500 nil 23/08
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL