Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessels 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Fenghai 11 J.M.Baxi & CoCrude Palm 29/07 29/07 13/08 13,192 nil nil 1,808 2) LUNA ADMIRAL LUNA 12/07 12/07 12/08 nil 3,266 nil 8,355 3) Royal Hugi ACE CNTR 29/07 29/07 02/08 nil nil TOCOM 144 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Heng Xin-III James CPKO nil 10,000 nil 01/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Nand Aparna Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 02/08 2) Rainbow MNK & CO Machinery nil 1,649 nil 02/08 MNK & CO Steel Cargo nil 3,867 nil 02/08 3) Mandarin Wilhelmsen Steel 25,000 nil nil 03/08 4) Kanchana Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 25,000 nil nil 03/08 5) Grand Duke 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 03/08 6) Kite Parekh MarineHR Coils 21,350 nil nil 05/08 7) Asia 21st M.Dinshaw Calcite ch nil 8,600 nil 03/08 8) Asiatic Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 28,500 nil 03/08 9) Se Pacifica Sai Freight Steel Cargo nil 5,800 nil 05/08 10) Admas-VI Samsara Containers nil 200 nil 07/08 11) Cassiopeia NYK Line Heavy M 50 nil nil 09/08 12) Changhang Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,000 nil 09/08 13) Hong Master Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,680 nil 09/08 14) Warisa Samsara Steel Cargo nil 26,700 nil 12/08 15) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 144 02/08 16) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 78 04/08 17) Melos (OD) Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 31,477 nil 08/08 18) Colchester Castle Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 30,000 nil 09/08 19) Nbp Steamer JMB Steel Cargo nil 3,571 nil 11/08 20) Krateros JMB Steel Cargo nil 8,732 nil 11/08 21) Cmb Jialing Mitsutor St/M Cargo nil 30,000 nil 12/08 22) African Ibis Mitsutor S CR Coils nil 20,000 nil 14/08 23) Hannah (OD) Marco Lentils (B) nil 25,650 nil 14/08 24) Tarifa (OD) Parekh Marin Units nil 500 nil 23/08 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL