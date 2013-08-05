Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 20
Total Vessels 26
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) ASIA 21ST CENTURY M.DINS CALCITE 03/08 03/08 09/08nil 2,631 nil 5,969
2) LUNA ADMIRAL LUNA 12/07 12/07 12/08nil 4,865 nil 6,756
3) RAINBOW ANGEL MNK MACHINERY 03/08 03/08 06/08nil 1,868 nil 3,723
4) HENG XIN JAMES CPKO 02/08 02/08 05/08nil 9,800 nil 200
5) DD VIGILANT MARCO PEAS IN BULK 31/07 31/07 10/08nil 9,248 nil 14,027
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Grand Duke 'K'Steams Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 05/08
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Tarifa (OD) Parekh Marin Units nil 500 nil 23/08
2) Mandarin Wilhelmsen Steel 25,000 nil nil 05/08
3) Kanchana Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 25,000 nil nil 05/08
4) Kite Parekh Marin HR Coils 21,350 nil nil 05/08
5) Asiatic Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 28,500 nil 03/08
6) Se Pacifica Sai Freight Steel Cargo nil 5,800 nil 05/08
7) Admas-VI Samsara Containers nil 200 nil 7/08
8) Cassiopeia NYK Line Heavy M 50 nil nil 09/08
9) Changhang Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,000 nil 09/08
10) Hong Master Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,680 nil 09/08
11) Warisa Samsara Steel Cargo nil 26,700 nil 12/08
12) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 144 05/08
13) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 78 05/08
14) Melos (OD) Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 31,477 nil 08/08
15) Colchester Castle Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 30,000 nil 09/08
15) Nbp Steamer JMB Steel Cargo nil 3,571 nil 11/08
17) Krateros JMB Steel Cargo nil 8,732 nil 11/08
18) Cmb Jialing Mitsutor St/M Cargo nil 30,000 nil 12/08
19) African Ibis Mitsutor S CR Coils nil 20,000 nil 14/08
20) Hannah (OD) Marco Lentils (B) nil 25,650 nil 14/08
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL