Aug 07Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels nil
Expected Vessels 15
Total Vessels 22
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) ASIA 21ST CENTURY M.DINS CALCITE 03/08 03/08 09/08 nil 4,796 nil 3,804
2) LUNA ADMIRAL LUNA 12/08 12/08 16/08 nil 6,298 nil 5,323
3) RAINBOW ANGEL MNK MACHINERY 03/08 03/08 08/08 nil 4,085 nil 1,506
4) DD VIGILANT MARCO PEAS (B) 31/07 31/07 11/08 nil 14,394 nil 8,881
5) KANCHANA NAREE WILHELMSEN Steel Cargo 06/08 06/08 13/08 nil nil 2,121 22,879
6) MANDARIN EAGLE WILHELMSEN Steel Cargo 05/08 05/08 13/08 nil nil 8,231 16,769
7) MAGIC MARCO SHPG LENTILS 31/07 31/07 08/08 nil 21,075 nil 1,538
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) Kite Parekh Marin HR Coils 21,350 nil nil 08/08
2) Admas-VI Samsara Containers nil 200 nil 07/08
3) Cassiopeia NYK Line Heavy M 50 nil nil 10/08
4) Changhang Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,000 nil 11/08
5) Hong Master Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,680 nil 14/08
6) Warisa Samsara Steel Cargo nil 26,700 nil 14/08
7) Melos (OD) Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 31,477 nil 09/08
8) Colchester Cas tle Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 30,000 nil 11/08
9) Nbp Steamer JMB Steel Cargo nil 3,571 nil 13/08
10) Krateros JMB Steel Cargo nil 8,732 nil 13/08
11) Cmb Jialing Mitsutor St/M Cargo nil 30,000 nil 13/08
12) African Ibis Mitsutor S CR Coils nil 20,000 nil 16/08
13) Hannah (OD) Marco Lentils (B) nil 25,650 nil 16/08
14) Kuwana-VI NYK Line Steel Cargo nil 967 nil 07/08
15) Catamarca Shaan Marine S Coils 6,200 nil nil 10/08
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL