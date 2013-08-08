Aug 08Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels nil
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessels 24
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) ASIA 21ST CENTURY M.DINS CALCITE 03/08 03/08 10/08 nil 6,008 nil 2,592
2) LUNA ADMIRAL LUNA 12/08 12/08 16/08 nil 6,703 nil 4,918
3) DD VIGILANT MARCO PEAS IN BULK 31/07 31/07 13/08 nil 14,394 nil 8,881
4) KANCHANA NAREE WILHELMSEN Steel Cargo 06/08 06/08 13/08 nil nil 6,863 18,137
5) MANDARIN EAGLE WILHELMSEN Steel Cargo 05/08 05/08 13/08 nil nil 11,402 13,598
6) MAGIC MARCO SHPG LENTILS 31/07 31/07 09/08 nil 22,603 nil 10
7) ADMAS SAMSARA SHPG CNTR 07/08 07/08 15/08 nil nil 206 7,944
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Kite Parekh Marin HR Coils 21,350 nil nil 09/08
2) Cassiopeia NYK Line Heavy M 750 nil nil 12/08
3) Changhang Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,000 nil 11/08
4) Hong Master Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,680 nil 14/08
5) Warisa Samsara Steel Cargo nil 26,700 nil 14/08
6) Melos (OD) Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 31,477 nil 09/08
7) Colchester Cas tle Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 30,000 nil 11/08
8) Nbp Steamer JMB Steel Cargo nil 3,571 nil 13/08
9) Cmb Jialing Mitsutor St/M Cargo nil 29,647 nil 13/08
10) African Ibis Mitsutor S CR Coils nil 20,000 nil 19/08
11) Hannah (OD) Marco Lentils (B) nil 25,650 nil 16/08
12) Catamarca Shaan Marine S Coils 6,400 nil nil 10/08
13) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 80 08/08
14) Guru Kripa NAVINYA Cements Bgs nil 2,100 nil 10/08
15) Bahri Tabuk Orient Ship S Pipes 5,000 nil nil 11/08
nil Orient Ship CNTR nil nil 115 11/08
16) Saudi Hofuf Orient Ship G Cargo nil 956 nil 16/08
nil Orient Ship CNTR nil nil 120 16/08
17) Magnum Parekh MarineCR Coils nil 20,354 nil 23/08
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL