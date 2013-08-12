Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Aug 12Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessels 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ASIA 21ST CENTURY M.DINS CALCITE 03/08 03/08 11/08 nil 7107 nil 1,493 2) LUNA ADMIRAL LUNA 12/08 12/08 17/08 nil 8,570 nil 3,051 3) DD VIGILANT MARCO PEAS IN BULK 31/07 31/07 17/08 nil 14,394 nil 8,881 4) NAND APARNA DAMANI Steel Cargo 12/08 12/08 13/08 nil TOCOM nil 2,000 5) ADMAS SAMSARA SHPG CNTR 07/08 07/08 12/08 nil nil 6566/305 1584/450 6) GURU KRIPA NAVINYA CEMENT 11/08 11/08 14/08 nil 381 nil 1,677 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Colchester Cas Mitsutor Steel Cargo 12,000 29,566 nil 11/08 --- 2) Han Hui Wilhelmsen Gen Cargo nil 700 nil 11/08 --- 3) Kanchana Wilhelmsen Steel cargo 25,000 nil nil 06/08 --- 4) Mandarin Wilhelmsen Cargo 12,000 nil nil 04/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Coral Hero Dinshaw Calcite Chips nil 7,000 nil 16/08 2) Cassiopeia NYK Line Heavy M 750 nil nil 12/08 3) Changhang Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,000 nil 14/08 4) Hong Master Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,680 nil 15/08 5) Warisa Samsara Steel Cargo nil 26,700 nil 14/08 6) Melos (OD) Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 31,477 nil 14/08 7) Algrave Mitsutor Steel nil 29,106 nil 15/08 8) Nbp Steamer JMB Steel Cargo nil 3,571 nil 13/08 9) Cmb Jialing Mitsutor St/M Cargo nil 29,647 nil 13/08 10) African Ibis Mitsutor S CR Coils nil 20,000 nil 19/08 11) Hannah (OD) Marco Lentils (B) nil 25,650 nil 16/08 12) Catamarca Shaan Marine S Coils 6,400 nil nil 14/08 13) Krateros JMB S Cargo nil 8,732 nil 13/08 14) Guru Kripa NAVINYA Cements Bgs nil 2,100 nil 10/08 15) Saudi Hofuf Orient Ship G Cargo nil 956 nil 16/08 Orient Ship CNTR nil nil 120 16/08 16) Magnum Parekh Marin CR Coils nil 20,354 nil 23/08 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.