Aug 12Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessels 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ASIA 21ST CENTURY M.DINS CALCITE 03/08 03/08 11/08 nil 7107 nil 1,493 2) LUNA ADMIRAL LUNA 12/08 12/08 17/08 nil 8,570 nil 3,051 3) DD VIGILANT MARCO PEAS IN BULK 31/07 31/07 17/08 nil 14,394 nil 8,881 4) NAND APARNA DAMANI Steel Cargo 12/08 12/08 13/08 nil TOCOM nil 2,000 5) ADMAS SAMSARA SHPG CNTR 07/08 07/08 12/08 nil nil 6566/305 1584/450 6) GURU KRIPA NAVINYA CEMENT 11/08 11/08 14/08 nil 381 nil 1,677 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Colchester Cas Mitsutor Steel Cargo 12,000 29,566 nil 11/08 --- 2) Han Hui Wilhelmsen Gen Cargo nil 700 nil 11/08 --- 3) Kanchana Wilhelmsen Steel cargo 25,000 nil nil 06/08 --- 4) Mandarin Wilhelmsen Cargo 12,000 nil nil 04/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Coral Hero Dinshaw Calcite Chips nil 7,000 nil 16/08 2) Cassiopeia NYK Line Heavy M 750 nil nil 12/08 3) Changhang Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,000 nil 14/08 4) Hong Master Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,680 nil 15/08 5) Warisa Samsara Steel Cargo nil 26,700 nil 14/08 6) Melos (OD) Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 31,477 nil 14/08 7) Algrave Mitsutor Steel nil 29,106 nil 15/08 8) Nbp Steamer JMB Steel Cargo nil 3,571 nil 13/08 9) Cmb Jialing Mitsutor St/M Cargo nil 29,647 nil 13/08 10) African Ibis Mitsutor S CR Coils nil 20,000 nil 19/08 11) Hannah (OD) Marco Lentils (B) nil 25,650 nil 16/08 12) Catamarca Shaan Marine S Coils 6,400 nil nil 14/08 13) Krateros JMB S Cargo nil 8,732 nil 13/08 14) Guru Kripa NAVINYA Cements Bgs nil 2,100 nil 10/08 15) Saudi Hofuf Orient Ship G Cargo nil 956 nil 16/08 Orient Ship CNTR nil nil 120 16/08 16) Magnum Parekh Marin CR Coils nil 20,354 nil 23/08