Aug 12Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 21
Total Vessels 29
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) DD VIGILANT MARCO PEAS IN BULK 31/07 31/07 17/08 nil 14,394 nil 8,881
2) HAN HUI WILHELMSEN General cargo12/08 12/08 14/08 50 nil nil 650
3) ADMAS SAMSARA SHPG CNTR 07/08 07/08 15/08 nil nil 7917/374 233/450
4) GURU KRIPA NAVINYA CEMENT 11/08 11/08 15/08 nil 773 nil 1,285
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Colchester Cas Mitsutor Steel Cargo 12,000 29,566 nil 11/08 ---
2) Cassiopeia Leader NYK Line Heavy M 15 632 nil 12/08 ---
3) Kanchana Wilhelmsen Steel cargo 25,000 nil nil 06/08 ---
4) Mandarin Wilhelmsen Cargo 12,000 nil nil 04/08 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Coral Hero Dinshaw Calcite Chips nil 7,000 nil 17/08
3) Changhang Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,000 nil 14/08
4) Hong Master Samsara Steel Cargo nil 17,500 nil 15/08
5) Warisa Samsara Steel Cargo nil 26,700 nil 14/08
6) Melos (OD) Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 31,477 nil 14/08
7) Algrave Mitsutor Steel nil 29,106 nil 15/08
8) Nbp Steamer JMB Steel Cargo nil 3,571 nil 13/08
9) Cmb Jialing Mitsutor St/M Cargo nil 29,647 nil 17/08
10) African Ibis Mitsutor S CR Coils nil 20,000 nil 19/08
11) Hannah (OD) Marco Lentils (B) nil 25,650 nil 16/08
12) Catamarca Shaan Marine S Coils 6,400 nil nil 14/08
13) Krateros JMB S Cargo nil 8,732 nil 13/08
14) Istra Ace Mitsui Vehicles 600 nil nil 24/08
15) Saudi Hofuf Orient Ship G Cargo nil 956 nil 16/08
Orient Ship CNTR nil nil 120 16/08
16) Magnum Parekh Marin CR Coils nil 20,354 nil 23/08
17) Se Pacifica Sai Steel Plates nil 5,800 nil 14/08
18) Amber Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehicles 500 10 nil 19/08
19) Vf Glory-VI Merchant Woodpulp nil 7200 nil 19/08
20) Serenity ACE Mitsui Vehicles 1800 nil nil 23/08
21) Eleni M Merchant S.Cargo nil 20,000 nil 23/08
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL