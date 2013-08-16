Aug 14Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 15
Total Vessels 24
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) DD VIGILANT MARCO PEAS IN BULK 31/07 31/07 18/08 nil 17,618 nil 5,657
2) SE PECIFICA SAI S. PLATES 15/08 15/08 18/08 nil COMP nil 5,800
3) ADMAS SAMSARA SHPG CNTR 07/08 07/08 18/08 nil nil 9185/374 nil/450
4) GURU KRIPA NAVINYA CEMENT 11/08 11/08 17/08 nil 1275 nil 783
5) LUNA ADMIRAL SULPUR 12/08 12/08 18/08 nil 9494 nil 2,127
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Krateros JMB Steel Cargo nil 8,732 nil 13/08 ---
2) Warisa Samsara Steel Cargo nil 26,700 nil 14/08 ---
3) Algrave Mitsutor Steel nil 29,106 nil 15/08 ---
4) Hong Master Samsara Steel Cargo nil 17,500 nil 15/08 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Coral Hero Dinshaw Calcite Chips nil 7,000 nil 17/08
2) Changhang Samsara Steel Cargo nil 14,000 nil 17/08
3) Cmb Jialing Mitsutor St/M Cargo nil 29,647 nil 17/08
4) African Ibis Mitsutor S CR Coils nil 20,000 nil 19/08
5) Hannah (OD) Marco Lentils (B) nil 25,650 nil 17/08
6) Catamarca Shaan Marine S Coils 6,400 nil nil 14/08
7) Krateros JMB S Cargo nil 8,732 nil 14/08
8) Istra Ace Mitsui Vehicles 600 nil nil 24/08
9) Saudi Hofuf Orient Ship G Cargo nil 956 nil 16/08
Orient Ship CNTR nil nil 120 16/08
10) Magnum Parekh Marin CR Coils nil 20,354 nil 23/08
11) Se Pacifica Sai Steel Plates nil 5,800 nil 14/08
12) Amber Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehicles 500 10 nil 19/08
13) Vf Glory-VI Merchant Woodpulp nil 7200 nil 19/08
14) Serenity ACE Mitsui Vehicles 1800 nil nil 23/08
15) Eleni M Merchant S.Cargo nil 20,000 nil 23/08
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL