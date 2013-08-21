Aug 21Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 02 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessles 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) CORAL HERO DINSHAW CALCITE 18/08 18/08 22/08 nil 4,070 nil 2,930 2) TEKEZE SAMSARA MARBLE 20/08 20/08 27/08 nil 1,157 nil 7418/425 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Kite (OD) Parekh HR Coils nil 2,371 nil 09/08 --- 2) Hannah (OD) Marco Lentils nil 25,650 nil 17/08 --- 3) Krateros JMB S.Cargo nil 8,732 nil 13/08 --- 4) Warisa Naree Samsara S.Cargo nil 26,700 nil 15/08 --- 5) Changhang Samsara S.Cargo nil 9,300 nil 18/08 --- 6) African Ibis Mitsutor STEEL CR nil 19,755 nil 19/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Istra Ace Mitsui Vehicles 600 nil nil 21/08 2) Amber Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 10 nil 21/08 3) Serenity Mitsui Vehicles 1,800 nil nil 21/08 4) Scl Bern-VI PRUDENTIAL vehicles 206 nil nil 22/08 5) Royal Hugli ACE CNTR nil nil 71 22/08 6) Magnum Energy Parekh CR Coils nil 20,354 nil 23/08 7) Vf Glory-VI Merchant Woodpulp nil 7,200 nil 23/08 8) Thai Binh Dinshaw Calcite Chs nil 8,500 nil 25/08 9) Eleni M Merchant Steel Cargo nil 20,000 nil 25/08 10) Densa Panther Wilhelmsen S.Cargo 26,000 nil nil 26/08 11) Kong Que Cosco S.Cargo 620 nil nil 28/08 12) Gaillardia Chowgule CR Coils nil 13,500 nil 28/08 13) Ellensborg UNITED STEEL nil 2,500 nil 29/08 14) Da Zi Yun Cosco S.Cargo nil 2,209 nil 01/09 15) Hony World Samsara S.Cargo nil 11,000 nil 05/09 16) Aquarius NYK Machinery nil 750 nil 13/09 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL