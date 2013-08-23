BRIEF-India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar
March 28 * India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar * For the full release, click: http://bit.ly/2mMtDt0 (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)
Aug 23Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessles 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) CORAL HERO DINSHAW CALCITE 18/08 18/08 23/08 nil 6,980 nil 20 2) TEKEZE SAMSARA MARBLE 20/08 20/08 27/08 nil 3,888 nil 4657/435 3) SCL BERN PRUDENTIAL VEHICLES 20/08 20/08 24/08 567 nil nil 2 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Kite (OD) Parekh HR Coils nil 2,371 nil 09/08 --- 2) Istra Ace Mitsui Vehicles 600 nil nil 20/08 --- 3) Serenity Mitsui Vehicles 1,800 nil nil 20/08 --- 4) Amber Arrow K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 10 nil 21/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Shropshire Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 25,000 nil nil 24/08 2) Scl Bern-VI PRUDENTIAL vehicles 206 nil nil 23/08 3) Royal Hugli ACE CNTR nil nil 71 23/08 4) Magnum Energy Parekh CR Coils nil 20,354 nil 23/08 5) Vf Glory-VI Merchant Woodpulp nil 7,200 nil 23/08 6) Thai Binh Dinshaw Calcite Chs nil 8,500 nil 25/08 7) Eleni M Merchant Steel Cargo nil 20,000 nil 25/08 8) Densa Panther Wilhelmsen S.Cargo 26,000 nil nil 26/08 9) Kong Que Cosco S.Cargo 620 nil nil 28/08 10) Gaillardia Chowgule CR Coils nil 13,500 nil 28/08 11) Ellensborg UNITED STEEL nil 2,500 nil 29/08 12) Da Zi Yun Cosco S.Cargo nil 2,209 nil 01/09 13) Hony World Samsara S.Cargo nil 11,000 nil 05/09 14) Aquarius NYK Machinery nil 750 nil 13/09 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* Says to consider allotment of 43.3 million equity shares at inr 2 each at a premium of inr 18 per share to non-promoters. Source text: http://bit.ly/2ncSHVu Further company coverage:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 28 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. Sentiment turned bullish as central government allowed bulk export. 2. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,770-1,116 0,000-0,000 0,729-