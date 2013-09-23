Sep 23- Port conditions ofMumbai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ACE SPIRIT NAVINYA Cement(Bgs) 21/09 21/09 23/09 nil 1,114 nil 1,680 2) OCEAN CONCORD M.Dinshaw STEEL 21/09 21/09 24/09 nil 829 nil 2,251 3) DAI DUONG UNITED CALCITE CHIP 19/09 19/09 26/09 nil 1,515 nil 5,008 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Zella Oldendorff Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 38,600 nil nil 24/09 2) Rochester Castle Mitsutor Steel Cargo 10,000 33,500 nil 24/09 3) Peace Traffic GAC Steel Plates nil 13,480 nil 24/09 4) Jasper Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/09 5) Izumo-VI NYK Steel nil 3,163 nil 25/09 6) Cheshire (OD)-VI Wilhelmsen Steel 39,000 nil nil 25/09 7) Iris Ace Mitsui units 1,000 nil nil 26/09 8) Malhari-III Atlantic C.PalmOil nil 11,000 nil 26/09 9) Silvia Glory Cosco Steel nil 20,251 nil 27/09 10) Ocean Felicity M.Dinshaw Wood Pulp nil 7,724 nil 27/09 11) Hong Source Merchant Steel Cargo nil 11,677 nil 28/09 12) Jutha Patthama M.Dinshaw Calcite Chip nil 7,000 nil 30/09 13) Sea Coral JMB CR Coils nil 1,346 nil 02/10 14) Hyundai Seoul Parekh Steel Cargo nil 1,174 nil 02/10 15) Alliance Norfolk Merchant Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 04/10 16) Filia Joy Tradex Steel Cargo nil 26,658 nil 07/10 17) Cosco Tengfei NYK Vehicles nil 1,000 nil 13/10 18) Ise-VI NYK Steel Cargo nil 4,000 nil 16/10 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL