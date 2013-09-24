Sep 24- Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 19
Total Vessles 23
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) ACE SPIRIT NAVINYA Cement(Bgs) 21/09 21/09 23/09 nil 2,285 nil 887
2) OCEAN CONCORD MITSUTOR STEEL 21/09 21/09 24/09 nil 2,251 nil 3,609
3) DAI DUONG M.DINSHAW CALCITE CHIP 19/09 19/09 26/09 nil 2,652 nil 2,356
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Zella Oldendorff Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 38,600 nil nil 24/09 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Rochester Castle Mitsutor Steel Cargo 10,000 33,500 nil 24/09
2) Peace Traffic GAC Steel Plates nil 13,480 nil 24/09
3) Jasper Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/09
4) Izumo-VI NYK Steel nil 3,163 nil 25/09
5) Cheshire (OD)-VI Wilhelmsen Steel 39,000 nil nil 26/09
6) Iris Ace Mitsui units 1,000 nil nil 26/09
7) Malhari-III Atlantic C.PalmOil nil 11,000 nil 26/09
8) Silvia Glory Cosco Steel nil 20,251 nil 27/09
9) Ocean Felicity M.Dinshaw Wood Pulp nil 7,724 nil 27/09
10) Hong Source Merchant Steel Cargo nil 11,677 nil 28/09
11) Jutha Patthama M.Dinshaw Calcite Chip nil 7,000 nil 30/09
12) Sea Coral JMB CR Coils nil 1,346 nil 02/10
13) Alliance Norfolk Merchant Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 04/10
14) Filia Joy Tradex Steel Cargo nil 26,658 nil 07/10
15) Cosco Tengfei NYK Vehicles nil 1,000 nil 13/10
16) Ise-VI NYK Steel Cargo nil 4,000 nil 16/10
17) Conti Fuchsit Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 17,000 nil nil 26/09
18) Simurgh 'K'Steamship Steel Cargo nil 25,000 nil 06/10
19) Bahri Abha Orient G.Cargo 6,000 800 nil 07/10
Orient CNTR nil nil 85/65 07/10
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL