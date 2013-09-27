Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Sep 27- Port conditions ofMumbai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 01 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessles 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) IZUMO NYK LINE STEEL CARGO 25/09 25/09 28/09 nil 2,857 nil 307 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Conti Fuchsit Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 17,000 nil nil 26/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Iris Ace Mitsui units 1,000 nil nil 27/09 2) Ocean Felicity M.Dinshaw Wood Pulp nil 7,724 nil 28/09 3) Silvia Glory Cosco Steel Cargo nil 20,251 nil 29/09 4) Cheshire Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 39,000 nil nil 30/09 5) Sea Coral JMB CR Coils nil 1,346 nil 02/10 6) Jutha Patthama M.Dinshaw Calcite Chip nil 7,000 nil 02/10 7) Brilliant Sai Freight Coils nil 5,700 nil 02/10 8) Filia Joy Tradex Steel Cargo nil 26,658 nil 02/10 9) M.T.Fen-III SAMUDRA Palmolein nil 7,700 nil 03/10 10) Red Diamond Samsara Steel Cargo nil 7,700 nil 03/10 11) Alliance Norfolk Merchant Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 04/10 12) Asia Aspara JMB Palm Oil nil 13,000 nil 05/10 13) Simurgh 'K'Steamship Steel Cargo nil 25,000 nil 06/10 14) Bahri Abha Orient Gen.Cargo 6,000 800 nil 07/10 .) nil Orient CNTR nil nil 85/65 07/10 15) Hong Source Merchant Steel Cargo nil 11,677 nil 07/10 16) Ise-VI NYK Line Steel Cargo nil 4,000 nil 16/10 17) Cosco Tengfei NYK Line Vehicles nil 1,000 nil 16/10 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.