Nov 15Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessles 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) COASTAL PRIDE NAVINYA CEMENT 15/11 15/11 18/11 nil 1,535 nil 418 2) HERMEEZ NAVINYA CEMENT 15/11 15/11 24/11 nil 1,292 nil 410 3) KUNIANG JMB MAP 11/11 11/11 21/11 nil 16,951 nil 1,630 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Shandong Wilhelmsen S.Cargo 10,400 nil nil 26/10 --- 2) Star J.M.B Coils 14,200 nil nil 02/11 --- 3) Thor Harmony Parekh HR Coils 30,320 nil nil 04/11 --- 4) Colchester Mitsutor Steel 10,000 17,827 nil 06/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Admas-V Samsara Cont 8,500 200 nil 20/11 2) Amis Wisdom Marco Yellow Peas 13,322 46,554 nil 08/11 3) Kuniang Admiral MAP nil 18,581 nil 10/11 4) Bahri Tabuk Orient G Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 25/11 5) Ap Sveti Parekh S.Cargo nil 6,619 nil 25/11 6) Bahri Hofuf Orient G Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 13/12 7) Bahri Abha Orient G Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 12/12 8) Bahri Jeddah Orient G Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 30/01 9) Komal-VI Damani S Cargo nil 2,000 nil 07/11 10) Coastal NAVINYA Cement nil 1,950 nil 09/11 11) Great Praise Tradex S Cargo nil 20,328 nil 19/11 12) Delphinus NYK Vehicles nil 750 nil 30/11 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL