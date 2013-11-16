Nov 16Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) UNICORN DINSHAW CALCITE 14/11 14/11 18/11 nil 3,160 nil 1,440 2) CROWN H INTEROCEAN SUGAR 13/11 13/11 20/11 2,002 nil nil 7,998 3) KUNIANG ADMIRAL MAP 11/11 11/11 25/11 nil 6,130 nil 12,451 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Truva 1 23 Seatech HR Coils 12,000 nil nil 31/10 --- 2) Thor Harmony Parekh Coils 30,250 nil nil 15/11 --- 3) Amis Wisdom Marco Yellow Peas nil 45,305 nil 08/11 --- 4) Colchester Mitsutor Machinery 10,000 17,182 nil 06/11 --- 5) Morning Calm Parekh CNTR nil nil 200/322 12/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Bbc Nordland Noble CNTR nil nil 24 16/11 2) Ace Spirit NAVINYA Cement nil 3,500 nil 16/11 3) Guru Prasad NAVINYA Cement nil 1,622 nil 17/11 4) Shanghai 'K'Steam VEHICLES nil nil 500 19/11 5) Athena Wilhelmsen S.Cargo 30,000 nil nil 20/11 6) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 200/250 20/11 .) nil Samsara Breal nil 8,500 nil 20/11 7) Al Ain Tradex Steel Cargo nil 27,000 nil 20/11 8) Valiant Ace Mitsui Vehicles nil 1,700 nil 20/11 9) Richards Bay Noble Steel Pipes nil 7,333 nil 20/11 10) Great Praise Tradex Steel Cargo nil 20,328 nil 21/11 11) Iris Ace Mitsui Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 21/11 12) Ap Sveti Parekh Steel Cargo nil 6,619 nil 22/11 13) Gao Cheng James CPO nil 16,200 nil 22/11 14) Bahri Jazan Orient Steel 6,500 nil nil 23/11 .) nil nil Vehicles 150 nil nil 23/11 .) nil nil CNTR nil nil 75 23/11 15) Fs Beach- Dinshaw Calcite nil 12,500 nil 23/11 16) Rickmers United Steel & Gen. nil 2,500 nil 24/11 17) Sea Sapphire GAC Steel nil 834 nil 24/11 18) Ocean Concord Mitsutor Steel nil 10,383 nil 27/11 19) Delphinus NYK Machinery nil 750 nil 30/11 20) Hanjin Santana Merchant Steel Cargo nil 26,679 nil 06/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL