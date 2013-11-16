Nov 16Port conditions of Mumbai as of Saturday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 20
Total Vessles 28
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) UNICORN DINSHAW CALCITE 14/11 14/11 18/11 nil 3,160 nil 1,440
2) CROWN H INTEROCEAN SUGAR 13/11 13/11 20/11 2,002 nil nil 7,998
3) KUNIANG ADMIRAL MAP 11/11 11/11 25/11 nil 6,130 nil 12,451
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Truva 1 23 Seatech HR Coils 12,000 nil nil 31/10 ---
2) Thor Harmony Parekh Coils 30,250 nil nil 15/11 ---
3) Amis Wisdom Marco Yellow Peas nil 45,305 nil 08/11 ---
4) Colchester Mitsutor Machinery 10,000 17,182 nil 06/11 ---
5) Morning Calm Parekh CNTR nil nil 200/322 12/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Bbc Nordland Noble CNTR nil nil 24 16/11
2) Ace Spirit NAVINYA Cement nil 3,500 nil 16/11
3) Guru Prasad NAVINYA Cement nil 1,622 nil 17/11
4) Shanghai 'K'Steam VEHICLES nil nil 500 19/11
5) Athena Wilhelmsen S.Cargo 30,000 nil nil 20/11
6) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 200/250 20/11
.) nil Samsara Breal nil 8,500 nil 20/11
7) Al Ain Tradex Steel Cargo nil 27,000 nil 20/11
8) Valiant Ace Mitsui Vehicles nil 1,700 nil 20/11
9) Richards Bay Noble Steel Pipes nil 7,333 nil 20/11
10) Great Praise Tradex Steel Cargo nil 20,328 nil 21/11
11) Iris Ace Mitsui Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 21/11
12) Ap Sveti Parekh Steel Cargo nil 6,619 nil 22/11
13) Gao Cheng James CPO nil 16,200 nil 22/11
14) Bahri Jazan Orient Steel 6,500 nil nil 23/11
.) nil nil Vehicles 150 nil nil 23/11
.) nil nil CNTR nil nil 75 23/11
15) Fs Beach- Dinshaw Calcite nil 12,500 nil 23/11
16) Rickmers United Steel & Gen. nil 2,500 nil 24/11
17) Sea Sapphire GAC Steel nil 834 nil 24/11
18) Ocean Concord Mitsutor Steel nil 10,383 nil 27/11
19) Delphinus NYK Machinery nil 750 nil 30/11
20) Hanjin Santana Merchant Steel Cargo nil 26,679 nil 06/12
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL