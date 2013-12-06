Dec 06Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ADMAS SAMSARA CNTR 02/12 02/12 08/12 nil 8,445 nil 55 2) MED BRIDGE SHAAN MARINE BULK SUGAR 26/11 26/11 06/12 nil 25,073 nil 1,927 3) VTC SKY MNK & CO DAP 01/12 01/12 11/12 8,555 nil nil 12,017 4) Ace Spirit Navinya Cem in Bag 03/12 03/12 06/12 3,085 nil nil 266 5) Harmeez Navinya Cements 06/12 06/12 07/12 nil TOCOM nil 2,107 6) Royal Hugli ACE CNTR 05/12 05/12 07/12 153 nil nil COMP 7) GOLDEN COVEN JMB Plam Oil 05/12 05/12 09/12 2,900 nil nil 10,591 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Athena Wilhelms Steel 20,000 nil nil 09/12 2) Al Ain Tradex Steel nil 27,000 nil 07/12 3) ILC Friendship M Dinsh C Chips nil 7,000 nil 08/12 4) Splendor-VI Chowgule Wood P nil 6,350 nil 10/12 5) Alliance Merchant Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 11/12 6) Riva Wind Samsara Steel nil 23,049 nil 12/12 7) Hoegh Oslo Merchant RORO 1,000 100 nil 23/12 8) Grand Cosmo Mitsui Vehicles 1,700 nil nil 23/12 9) Lo Shen-V SHAAN MARINE Chick Paes nil 23,900 nil 13/12 10) Sea Master Wilhelms Steel 32,000 nil nil 09/12 11) ALLcargo M Dinsh Cement nil 3,800 nil 08/12 13) Moonvazs-VI JMB Sugar 16,000 nil nil 09/12 14) Kuanyin-VI Sahi OretransChick Paes nil 21,556 nil 11/12 15) Captain Harr SHAAN MARINE Yellow Paes nil 55,000 nil 13/12 16) Aquarius NYK Vehicles nil 750 nil 18/12 17) Urawee NYK Machinery nil 2,800 nil 22/12 18) Hoegh Delhi Merchant RORO 600 50 nil 24/12 19) Hoegh Trident Merchant RORO 100 100 nil 24/12 20) Onyx Arrow K'Steams Vehicles 700 nil nil 26/12 21) Miho-VI NYK Steel nil 3,500 nil 26/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL