Dec 06Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 00
Expected Vessels 20
Total Vessles 27
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) ADMAS SAMSARA CNTR 02/12 02/12 08/12 nil 8,445 nil 55
2) MED BRIDGE SHAAN MARINE BULK SUGAR 26/11 26/11 06/12 nil 25,073 nil 1,927
3) VTC SKY MNK & CO DAP 01/12 01/12 11/12 8,555 nil nil 12,017
4) Ace Spirit Navinya Cem in Bag 03/12 03/12 06/12 3,085 nil nil 266
5) Harmeez Navinya Cements 06/12 06/12 07/12 nil TOCOM nil 2,107
6) Royal Hugli ACE CNTR 05/12 05/12 07/12 153 nil nil COMP
7) GOLDEN COVEN JMB Plam Oil 05/12 05/12 09/12 2,900 nil nil 10,591
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Athena Wilhelms Steel 20,000 nil nil 09/12
2) Al Ain Tradex Steel nil 27,000 nil 07/12
3) ILC Friendship M Dinsh C Chips nil 7,000 nil 08/12
4) Splendor-VI Chowgule Wood P nil 6,350 nil 10/12
5) Alliance Merchant Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 11/12
6) Riva Wind Samsara Steel nil 23,049 nil 12/12
7) Hoegh Oslo Merchant RORO 1,000 100 nil 23/12
8) Grand Cosmo Mitsui Vehicles 1,700 nil nil 23/12
9) Lo Shen-V SHAAN MARINE Chick Paes nil 23,900 nil 13/12
10) Sea Master Wilhelms Steel 32,000 nil nil 09/12
11) ALLcargo M Dinsh Cement nil 3,800 nil 08/12
13) Moonvazs-VI JMB Sugar 16,000 nil nil 09/12
14) Kuanyin-VI Sahi OretransChick Paes nil 21,556 nil 11/12
15) Captain Harr SHAAN MARINE Yellow Paes nil 55,000 nil 13/12
16) Aquarius NYK Vehicles nil 750 nil 18/12
17) Urawee NYK Machinery nil 2,800 nil 22/12
18) Hoegh Delhi Merchant RORO 600 50 nil 24/12
19) Hoegh Trident Merchant RORO 100 100 nil 24/12
20) Onyx Arrow K'Steams Vehicles 700 nil nil 26/12
21) Miho-VI NYK Steel nil 3,500 nil 26/12
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL