Apr 04Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessles 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ACE SPIRIT NAVINYA CEMENT 31/03 31/03 05/04 nil 2,364 nil 991 2) HERMEEZ NAVINYA CEMENT 02/04 02/04 06/04 nil 175 nil 1,712 3) GURU PRASAD NAVINYA CEMENT 29/03 29/03 06/04 nil 613 nil 1,039 4) CORAL HERO M.DINSHAW CALCITE 01/04 01/04 06/04 nil 4,983 nil 3,517 5) GURU KRIPA NAVINYA CEMENT 26/03 26/03 04/04 nil 1,367 nil 135 6) PENYEZ BEN LINE CALCITE 27/03 27/03 06/04 nil 10,697 nil 4,803 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Crown H SAMUDRA SUGAR 25,000 nil nil 29/03 --- 2) Greenwich NAVINYA CEMENT nil 1,452 nil 03/04 --- 3) Parnia MNK SUGAR 16,000 nil nil 29/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Hr Maria SAMSARA STEEL nil 7,450 nil 05/04 2) Nirmiti-VI NAVINYA CEMENT nil 1,550 nil 05/04 3) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 76 06/04 4) Luna Blue GAC CR COILS nil 5,178 nil 06/04 5) Royal Braha ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 92 06/04 6) Tekeze SAMSARA CNTR nil nil 275/200 09/04 7) Aurora SAMSARA STEEL nil 21,500 nil 10/04 8) Ak Abba Mitsutor IRON 10,500 nil nil 10/04 9) Outrivaling M.DINSHAW Woodpulp nil 9,967 nil 11/04 10) Bahri Hofuf Orient G CARGO nil 800 nil 11/04 .) nil nil CNTR nil nil 85/160 11/04 11) Ocean Dom Mitsutor STEEL nil 5,203 nil 12/04 12) Taurus Two SAMSARA STEEL nil 27,422 nil 15/04 13) Seacon 6 Seahorse STEEL nil 26,257 nil 15/04 14) Arundel Mitsutor STEEL nil 20,000 nil 15/04 15) Yellow Fin SAMSARA STEEL nil 31,000 nil 16/04 16) Rainbow J.M.BAXI STEEL 26,250 nil nil 16/04 17) Ivs Kanda Mitsutor Machinery 1,200 nil nil 17/04 18) Ocean Reef Parekh STEEL nil 6,100 nil 22/04 19) Barcelona K'Steams Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 26/04 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL