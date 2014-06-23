Jun 23Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 18
Total Vessles 28
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) ILC FRIENDSHIP MITSUTOR STEEL/MACHI 21/06 21/06 24/06 nil 1,319 nil COMP
2) SURPLUS M.DINSHAW WOODPULP (U) 22/06 22/06 24/06 nil 2,974 nil 3,276
3) TAI HARVEST WILHELMSEN STEEL/GENE ----- 13/06 24/06 nil 14,168 nil 6,000
4) SILVIA AMBITION MITSUTOR STEEL CARGO 17/06 17/06 23/06 nil 30,317 nil 1,141
5) ATHOS SAMSARA STEEL CARGO 19/06 19/06 24/06 nil 22,160 nil 6,480
6) C.FRIEND SAMSARA STEEL CARGO 20/06 20/06 23/06 nil 23,814 nil COMP
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Deep True Ashtavinayak Rock Phos 20,600 nil nil 18/06 ---
2) Wise SW Mitsutor St & M Cargo nil 11,024 nil 21/06 ---
3) Aruna Ismail WILHELMSEN Steel Cargo 10,000 nil nil 22/06 ---
4) Idc Falcon Marco Y P & R Len nil 31,276 nil 23/06 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 95 23/06
2) Zhen Yang JMB Palm Oil/CPO nil 6,000 nil 24/06
3) Royal Gomati-III Atlantic Base Oil 2,000 nil nil 24/06
4) Bahri Tabuk Orient Ship Ge Cargo nil 800 nil 25/06
Orient Ship CNTR nil nil 90 25/06
Orient Ship S Pipe/G Car 6,500 nil nil 25/06
Orient Ship CNTR nil nil 160 25/06
5) Navdhenu Arcadia Units 300 nil nil 26/06
6) Galaxy Ace Mitsui Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 26/06
7) Sandra (OD) Sandra (OD) St & M Cargo nil 33,781 nil 27/06
8) Chalothorn JMB St HR Coils nil 22,892 nil 28/06
9) Hercules Highway 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 28/06
10) Noble Coral JMB Steel Cargo nil 4,488 nil 30/06
11) Liberator NYK Line G S Cargo nil 4,307 nil 30/06
12) Western Singapore WILHELMSEN Steel Cargo nil 38,344 nil 02/07
13) Amber Alena MNK & CO St Products nil 12,984 nil 02/07
.) nil MNK & CO Machinery nil 112 nil 02/07
14) Muroto-VI NYK Line G S Cargo nil 3,451 nil 02/07
15) Amoy Progress Parekh Marin steel cargo nil 10,452 nil 04/07
16) Trans Spring Mitsutor St & M Cargo nil 30,000 nil 12/07
17) Hua Rong 3 MNK & CO S Products nil 12,882 nil 14/07
18) Heilan Cruiser Merchant Steel Cargo nil 37,500 nil 15/07
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL