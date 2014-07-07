Jul 07Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 18
Total Vessles 22
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) ROYAL HUGLI ACE SHPG CNTR 06/07 06/07 07/07 nil nil 1,120
2) SEA DREAM nil CALCITE CH 02/07 02/07 07/07 nil 1,115 nil 3,704
3) DEEP TRUE nil ROCK PHOSPH 25/06 25/06 11/07 nil 1,835 nil 15,640
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) White Fin WILHELMSEN Steel 15,000 nil nil 03/07 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Noble Coral J.M.Baxi Steel nil 4,488 nil 07/07
2) Coral Hero M.Dinshaw Calcite Chi nil 7,000 nil 08/07
3) Warisa WILHELMSEN Steel 5,000 nil nil 09/07
4) Jutha M.Dinshaw Woodpulp nil 7,521 nil 11/07
5) Tao Star-V MNK & CO Sulphur nil 12,500 nil 11/07
6) Western WILHELMSEN Steel nil 38,344 nil 11/07
7) Marvelette Sai Coils nil 4,377 nil 12/07
8) Bahri Jazan Orient CNTR nil nil 110/160 12/07
.) nil nil Cargo/STEEL 6,000 600 nil 12/07
9) Heilan Merchant Steel nil 37,500 nil 13/07
10) Hua Rong MNK Steel nil 12,882 nil 15/07
12) Florence D Parekh Steel nil 27,688 nil 16/07
13) Dd Voyager J.M.Baxi STEEL nil 20,000 nil 16/07
14) Amoy Mitsutor Steel nil 28,153 nil 16/07
15) Trans Mitsutor Steel nil 30,000 nil 16/07
16) Supramax Parekh Steel nil 12,150 nil 17/07
17) Istorya-VI Mitsui Steel nil 3,580 nil 18/07
18) Mandarin Parekh Steel nil 17,000 nil 18/07
19) Ocean Merchant Steel nil 38,000 nil 20/07
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL