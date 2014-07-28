Jul 28Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 02 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TAO STAR ACE SHPG SULPHUR 12/07 05/08 05/08 nil 238 nil 3,748 2) PROPEL nil SUGAR 24/07 02/08 02/08 404 nil nil 1,548 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Ocean Merchant Steel nil 38,000 nil 04/07 --- 2) Mandarin Parekh Steel nil 17,000 nil 23/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 121 10/07 2) Coral Hero M.Dinshaw Calcite Chi nil 7,000 nil 08/07 3) Warisa WILHELMSEN Steel 5,000 nil nil 09/07 4) Jutha M.Dinshaw Woodpulp nil 7,521 nil 11/07 5) Tao Star-V MNK & CO Sulphur nil 12,500 nil 11/07 6) Western WILHELMSEN Steel nil 38,344 nil 11/07 7) Marvelette Sai Coils nil 4,377 nil 12/07 8) Bahri Jazan Orient CNTR nil nil 110/160 12/07 .) nil nil Cargo/STEEL 6,000 600 nil 12/07 9) Heilan Merchant Steel nil 37,500 nil 13/07 10) Hua Rong MNK Steel nil 12,882 nil 15/07 12) Florence D Parekh Steel nil 27,688 nil 16/07 13) Dd Voyager J.M.Baxi STEEL nil 20,000 nil 16/07 14) Amoy Mitsutor Steel nil 28,153 nil 16/07 15) Trans Mitsutor Steel nil 30,000 nil 16/07 16) Supramax Parekh Steel nil 12,150 nil 17/07 17) Istorya-VI Mitsui Steel nil 3,580 nil 18/07 18) Mandarin Parekh Steel nil 17,000 nil 18/07 19) Ocean Merchant Steel nil 38,000 nil 20/07 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL