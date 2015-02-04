Feb 04Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessles 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) UNICORN DOLPHIN M.DINS CALCITE 31/01 31/01 06/02 nil 4,314 nil 2,786 2) NEW LEGEND MNK & CO. ROCK PHOS 01/02 01/02 08/02 nil 9,517 nil 12,483 3) IMPERIAL NAVINYA G Cargo 27/01 27/01 04/02 2,707 nil nil COMP 4) ACE SPIRIT NAVINYA CEMENT 03/02 03/02 04/02 nil TOCOM nil 3,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Grand Marco Yellow Peas nil 20,792 nil 19/01 --- 2) Zhe Hai Mitsutor S CARGO nil 40,906 nil 31/01 --- 3) Seiyo NYK CR COILS nil 9,632 nil 03/02 --- 4) Bahri Tabuk ORIENT G Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 03/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Coral Hero M.Dins Calcite nil 8,700 nil 07/02 2) Darya Mitsutor S CARGO nil 43,830 nil 07/02 3) Miike-V NYK G S CARGO nil 2,135 nil 08/02 4) Blue Marlin WILHEILM S CARGO nil 39,000 nil 09/02 5) Ikan NYK G S CARGO nil 1,446 nil 11/02 6) Jia Tai J.M.B S CARGO nil 19,315 nil 12/02 7) Da Zi Yun COSCO S CARGO nil 9,858 nil 13/02 8) Zhe Hai Mitsutor S CARGO nil 26,000 nil 17/02 9) Caribbean K'Steam Vehicles 500 nil nil 17/02 10) Darya Samsara S CARGO nil 21,800 nil 21/02 11) Imari-VI NYK G S CARGO nil 2,000 nil 24/02 12) Mito-VI NYK G S CARGO nil 2,001 nil 25/02 13) Blue Cat Samsara S CARGO nil 22,000 nil 24/02 14) Fratzis Parekh S CARGO nil 30,000 nil 25/02 15) Caribbean K'Steam Vehicles 1,200 nil nil 25/02 16) Bahri Jazan ORIENT G Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 26/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL