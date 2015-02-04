Feb 04Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 16
Total Vessles 24
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) UNICORN DOLPHIN M.DINS CALCITE 31/01 31/01 06/02 nil 4,314 nil 2,786
2) NEW LEGEND MNK & CO. ROCK PHOS 01/02 01/02 08/02 nil 9,517 nil 12,483
3) IMPERIAL NAVINYA G Cargo 27/01 27/01 04/02 2,707 nil nil COMP
4) ACE SPIRIT NAVINYA CEMENT 03/02 03/02 04/02 nil TOCOM nil 3,000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Grand Marco Yellow Peas nil 20,792 nil 19/01 ---
2) Zhe Hai Mitsutor S CARGO nil 40,906 nil 31/01 ---
3) Seiyo NYK CR COILS nil 9,632 nil 03/02 ---
4) Bahri Tabuk ORIENT G Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 03/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Coral Hero M.Dins Calcite nil 8,700 nil 07/02
2) Darya Mitsutor S CARGO nil 43,830 nil 07/02
3) Miike-V NYK G S CARGO nil 2,135 nil 08/02
4) Blue Marlin WILHEILM S CARGO nil 39,000 nil 09/02
5) Ikan NYK G S CARGO nil 1,446 nil 11/02
6) Jia Tai J.M.B S CARGO nil 19,315 nil 12/02
7) Da Zi Yun COSCO S CARGO nil 9,858 nil 13/02
8) Zhe Hai Mitsutor S CARGO nil 26,000 nil 17/02
9) Caribbean K'Steam Vehicles 500 nil nil 17/02
10) Darya Samsara S CARGO nil 21,800 nil 21/02
11) Imari-VI NYK G S CARGO nil 2,000 nil 24/02
12) Mito-VI NYK G S CARGO nil 2,001 nil 25/02
13) Blue Cat Samsara S CARGO nil 22,000 nil 24/02
14) Fratzis Parekh S CARGO nil 30,000 nil 25/02
15) Caribbean K'Steam Vehicles 1,200 nil nil 25/02
16) Bahri Jazan ORIENT G Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 26/02
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL