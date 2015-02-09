Feb 09Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessles 26
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) CORAL HERO M.DINSHAW CALCITE 07/02 07/02 12/02 nil 3,368 nil 5,332
2) ACE SPIRIT NAVINYA CEMENT 03/02 03/02 09/02 nil 3,250 nil 106
3) NEW LEG MNK ROCK PH 01/02 01/02 12/02 nil 18,145 nil 3,855
4) MIIKE NYK LINE G S CARGO 08/02 08/02 09/02 nil 2,135 nil COMP
5) VENTA J.M.B S CARGO 03/02 03/02 10/02 1,454 nil nil COMP
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Grand Marco Yellow Peas nil 11,114 nil 19/01 ---
2) Darya Mitsutor S CARGO nil 35,402 nil 07/02 ---
3) Blue Marlin WILHEILM S CARGO nil 39,000 nil 09/02 ---
4) Jia Tai J.M.B S CARGO nil 19,315 nil 12/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Royal SHAHI CNTR nil nil n.a. 07/02
2) Ikan NYK G S CARGO nil 1,446 nil 11/02
3) Da Zi Yun COSCO S CARGO nil 9,858 nil 13/02
4) Ginga Kite J.M.B Palm Oil nil 10,700 nil 14/02
5) Zhe Hai Mitsutor S CARGO nil 26,000 nil 17/02
6) Caribbean K'Steam Vehicles 500 nil nil 17/02
7) Darya Samsara S CARGO nil 21,800 nil 21/02
8) Imari-VI NYK G S CARGO nil 2,000 nil 24/02
9) Mito-VI NYK G S CARGO nil 2,001 nil 25/02
10) Blue Cat Samsara S CARGO nil 22,000 nil 24/02
11) Dignity Ace Mitsui Cars 1,200 nil nil 25/02
12) Fratzis Parekh S CARGO nil 30,000 nil 25/02
13) Grand NYK Vehicles 400 nil nil 25/02
14) Caribbean K'Steam Vehicles 1,200 nil nil 25/02
15) Bahri Jazan ORIENT G Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 26/02
16) Apus Mitsutor S CARGO nil 23,406 nil 01/03
17) Bahri Hofuf ORIENT G Cargo nil n.a. nil 06/03
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL