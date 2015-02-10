Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Feb 10Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) CORAL HERO M.DINSHAW CALCITE 07/02 07/02 12/02 nil 4,620 nil 4,080 2) NEW LEG MNK ROCK PH 01/02 01/02 12/02 nil 19,901 nil 2,099 3) VENTA J.M.B S CARGO 03/02 03/02 10/02 1,933 nil nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Grand Marco Yellow Peas nil 8,664 nil 19/01 --- 2) Darya Mitsutor S CARGO nil 31,299 nil 07/02 --- 3) Blue Marlin WILHEILM S CARGO nil 39,000 nil 09/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Guru Kripa NAVINYA CEMENT nil 1,800 nil 10/02 2) Ikan NYK G S CARGO nil 1,446 nil 11/02 3) Da Zi Yun COSCO S CARGO nil 9,858 nil 13/02 4) Pfs Prosperity NAVINYA CEMENT nil 2,000 nil 12/02 5) Ginga Kite J.M.B Palm Oil nil 10,700 nil 14/02 6) Zhe Hai Mitsutor S CARGO nil 26,000 nil 17/02 7) Caribbean K'Steam Vehicles 500 nil nil 17/02 8) Darya Samsara S CARGO nil 21,800 nil 21/02 9) Imari-VI NYK G S CARGO nil 2,000 nil 24/02 10) Mito-VI NYK G S CARGO nil 2,001 nil 25/02 11) Blue Cat Samsara S CARGO nil 22,000 nil 24/02 12) Dignity Ace Mitsui Cars 1,200 nil nil 25/02 13) Andromeda Mitsui Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/02 14) Violet Ace Mitsui Cars 1,000 nil nil 25/02 15) Fratzis Parekh S CARGO nil 30,000 nil 25/02 16) Grand NYK Vehicles 400 nil nil 25/02 17) Caribbean K'Steam Vehicles 1,200 nil nil 25/02 18) Bahri Jazan ORIENT G Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 26/02 19) Apus Mitsutor S CARGO nil 23,406 nil 01/03 20) Bahri Hofuf ORIENT G Cargo nil n.a. nil 06/03 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12