Feb 13Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 19
Total Vessles 27
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) CORAL HERO M.DINSHAW CALCITE 07/02 07/02 12/02 nil 8,293 nil 407
2) PFS PROSPE NAVINYA CEMENT 12/02 12/02 16/02 nil 147 nil 1,465
3) GURU KRIPA NAVINYA CEMENT 10/02 10/02 15/02 nil 732 nil 1,111
4) NEW LEG MNK ROCK PH 01/02 01/02 12/02 nil 22,000 nil COMP
5) DA ZI YUN COSCO S CARGO 11/02 11/02 15/02 nil 4,715 nil 5,143
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) Grand Marco Yellow Peas nil 2,156 nil 19/01 ---
2) Darya Mitsutor S CARGO nil 29,644 nil 07/02 ---
3) Blue Marlin WILHEILM S CARGO nil 39,000 nil 09/02 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) Ginga Kite J.M.B Palm Oil nil 10,700 nil 15/02
2) Zhe Hai Mitsutor S CARGO nil 26,000 nil 17/02
3) Caribbean K'Steam Vehicles 500 nil nil 17/02
4) Darya Samsara S CARGO nil 21,800 nil 21/02
5) Beagle VI M.DINSH CALCITE nil 17,100 nil 19/02
6) Han Zhi-VI Mitsutor Machinery 1,000 nil nil 24/02
7) Blue Cat Samsara S CARGO nil 22,000 nil 24/02
8) Dignity Ace Mitsui Cars 1,200 nil nil 25/02
9) Andromeda Mitsui Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 25/02
10) Violet Ace Mitsui Cars 1,000 nil nil 25/02
11) Fratzis Parekh S CARGO nil 30,000 nil 25/02
12) Caribbean K'Steam Vehicles 1,200 nil nil 25/02
13) Mito-VI NYK G S CARGO nil 2,000 nil 26/02
14) Bahri Jazan ORIENT G Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 26/02
15) Imari-VI NYK G S CARGO nil 2,000 nil 28/02
16) Apus Mitsutor S CARGO nil 23,406 nil 01/03
17) Bahri Hofuf ORIENT G Cargo nil n.a. nil 06/03
18) Santa FE Tradex S CARGO nil 3,927 nil 07/03
19) Crescent NYK G S CARGO nil 3,500 nil 12/03
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL