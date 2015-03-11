Mar 11Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels nil Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 26 Total Vessles 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Chowgule Relay S.Plates 1,550 nil nil 11/03 2) Gsw Forward INTERO CPKO nil 4,000 nil 11/03 3) Guru Prasad NAVINYA CEMENT nil 2,050 nil 11/03 4) Sandra WILHE S.Cargo nil 37,000 nil 12/03 5) Han HE-VI Mitsutor S.Cargo nil 10,200 nil 14/03 6) Spar Hydra Parekh STEEL nil 21,400 nil 14/03 7) Santa FE Tradex S.Cargo nil 3,927 nil 14/03 8) Unicorn M.Din Calcite nil 7,100 nil 15/03 9) Madrid Sai Rail nil 2,031 nil 16/03 10) Wikanda WILHE STEEL nil 17,430 nil 17/03 11) Golden SAMSARA S.COILS nil 38,000 nil 18/03 12) Maratha J.M.B S.Cargo nil 22,000 nil 19/03 13) Van Cherry "K"Steam Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 19/03 14) Raven Tradex S.Cargo nil 7,655 nil 21/03 15) Bahri Hofuf ORIENT Gl Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 24/03 16) Ns Trader Mitsutor S.Cargo nil 11,300 nil 25/03 17) Vf Glory-VI M.Din Woodpulp nil 6,000 nil 25/03 18) Santa Parekh S.Cargo nil 19,845 nil 26/03 19) Swan Mitsui Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 28/03 20) Tianjin "K"Steam Gl Cargo 1,000 nil nil 28/03 21) Arcadia "K"Steam Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 28/03 22) Heilan Sai S.Cargo nil 20,000 nil 30/03 23) Lia Parekh S.Cargo nil 20,000 nil 31/03 24) Mikawa-VI NYK G S Cargo nil 4,000 nil 04/04 25) Greenery NYK G S Cargo nil 4,000 nil 04/04 26) Kamo-VI NYK G S Cargo nil 4,000 nil 07/04 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL