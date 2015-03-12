Mar 12Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 02
Waiting Vessels nil
Expected Vessels 24
Total Vessles 26
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) GURU NAVINYA CEMENT 12/03 12/03 14/03 nil TOCOM nil 2,050
2) GSW INTEROCEAN CPKO 12/03 12/03 13/03 nil TOCOM nil 4,000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Chowgule Relay S.Plates 1,550 nil nil 11/03
2) Sandra WILHE S.Cargo nil 37,000 nil 12/03
3) Han HE-VI Mitsutor S.Cargo nil 10,200 nil 14/03
4) Spar Hydra Parekh STEEL nil 21,400 nil 14/03
5) Santa FE Tradex S.Cargo nil 3,927 nil 14/03
6) Unicorn M.Din Calcite nil 7,100 nil 15/03
7) Madrid Sai Rail nil 2,031 nil 16/03
8) Wikanda WILHE STEEL nil 17,430 nil 17/03
9) Golden SAMSARA S.COILS nil 38,000 nil 18/03
10) Maratha J.M.B S.Cargo nil 22,000 nil 19/03
11) Van Cherry "K"Steam Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 19/03
12) Raven Tradex S.Cargo nil 7,655 nil 21/03
13) Bahri Hofuf ORIENT Gl Cargo n.a. n.a. nil 24/03
14) Ns Trader Mitsutor S.Cargo nil 11,300 nil 25/03
15) Vf Glory-VI M.Din Woodpulp nil 6,000 nil 25/03
16) Santa Parekh S.Cargo nil 19,845 nil 26/03
17) Swan Mitsui Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 28/03
18) Tianjin "K"Steam Gl Cargo 1,000 nil nil 28/03
19) Arcadia "K"Steam Vehicles 1,500 nil nil 28/03
20) Heilan Sai S.Cargo nil 20,000 nil 30/03
21) Lia Parekh S.Cargo nil 20,000 nil 31/03
22) Mikawa-VI NYK G S Cargo nil 4,000 nil 04/04
23) Greenery NYK G S Cargo nil 4,000 nil 04/04
24) Kamo-VI NYK G S Cargo nil 4,000 nil 07/04
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL