Apr 16Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 02 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessles 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) KINSHIP NAVINYA CEMENT 14/04 14/04 18/04 nil 337 nil 1,415 2) ACE SPIRIT NAVINYA CEMENT 14/04 14/04 18/04 nil 1,469 nil 1,888 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Vinaline MNK & Co. MAP nil 22,000 nil 16/04 2) Kamo-VI NYK G S Cargo nil 1,980 nil 16/04 3) Matsushima NYK G S Cargo nil 1,038 nil 16/04 4) Jia Mao Parekh S.Cargo nil 28,434 nil 18/04 5) Fs Beach-VI M.Din Calcite nil 12,000 nil 14/03 6) Great Ocean M.Din S.Cargo nil 18,888 nil 20/04 7) Prosperity Atlantic Palm Oil nil 8,000 nil 22/04 8) Fenghai II J.M.B Palm Oil nil 11,000 nil 22/04 9) American "K"Steam Vehicles 500 nil nil 23/04 10) Birch-3-VI J.M.B S.Cargo nil 11,120 nil 23/04 11) Bsle Mitsutor Machinery nil 2,000 nil 25/04 12) Gaocheng 2 J.M.B Palm Oil nil 5,000 nil 26/04 13) Kyra Marco Yellow Peas nil 23,700 nil 27/04 14) Grand Duke "K"Steam S.Cargo 1,000 nil nil 28/04 15) Jin Jun Mitsutor S.Cargo nil 23,800 nil 30/04 16) Miho-VI NYK G S Cargo nil 3,500 nil 30/04 17) Chang Long Mitsutor S.Cargo nil 10,000 nil 01/05 18) Go Trader J.M.B S.Cargo nil 17,600 nil 01/05 19) Regina NYK G S Cargo nil 3,500 nil 05/05 20) Pacific Seahorse S.Cargo nil 12,749 nil 05/05 21) Jia Ning SAMSARA S.Cargo nil 20,277 nil 05/05 22) Livorno Parekh S.Cargo nil 38,000 nil 06/05 23) Guo Tou ACT Rod Coils nil 32,120 nil 06/05 24) Da Cheng Mitsutor S.Cargo nil 18,700 nil 08/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL