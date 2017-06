Fitch Places New Look's 'B-' IDR on Rating Watch Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed New Look Retail Group Ltd (New Look)'s 'B-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The RWN reflects New Look's deteriorating operating performance, our expectation of falling consumer confidence in the UK, rising input prices following the fall in sterling, economic uncertainty following the recent general election, exacerbated by heavy competition from pure