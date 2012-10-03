Oct 03Port conditions ofMundra as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 03 Total Vessles 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV NEW ENDE TAURUS COKING COAL 05/10 ----- ----- nil 80496 nil 2) MV JK MONO MERCHANT STEEL PIPES 03/10 ----- ----- 14317 nil nil 3) MV YUN MI J M BAXI DAP 03/10 ----- ----- nil 68250 nil 4) MV NORDANA SAMSARA STEEL ANGLE 04/10 ----- ----- nil 6752 nil 5) MV JA ALADDIN J M BAXI DAP 04/10 ----- ----- nil 27500 nil 6) MV FLORENCE TAURUS UREA 05/10 ----- ----- nil 59930 nil 7) MSV HARI DHAM CARGO RICE, WHEAT 03/10 ----- ----- 1600 nil nil 8) MV KING TAURUS STEAM COAL 04/10 ----- ----- nil 154850 nil 9) MT LANTANA J M BAXI CRUDE 04/10 ----- ----- nil 311850 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV DIANTHE SEA TRADE UREA nil 59,999 nil 11/08 --- 2) MV SONOMA HALAR SHIP WHEAT nil 52,250 nil 02/10 --- 3) MV GREAT BLESS J M BAXI DAP nil 52,500 nil 01/10 --- 4) MV MEGA STAR ATLANTIC UREA nil 65,999 nil 03/10 --- 4) MV CAPE ASTER ALFALAL COKING COAL nil 67,880 nil 01/10 --- 5) MV IKAN JEBUH LINK SHIP STEEL PIPES nil 10,575 nil 02/10 --- 6) MT B WHALE J M BAXI CRUDE nil 286,503 nil 20/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV ARMATA SYNERGY STEEL BENDS 58 nil nil 04/10 2) MV ARMATA SYNERGY STEEL PIPES 4,600 nil nil 04/10 3) MV UNITY ANCHOR STEEL PIPES 1,985 nil nil 05/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL