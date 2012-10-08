Oct 08Port conditions of Mundra as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV STEEL TITAN TAURUS UREA 10/10 ----- ----- nil 37281 nil 2) MV CAPE ASTER ALFALAL COKING COAL 08/10 ----- ----- nil 67880 nil 3) MV UNITY ANCHOR STEEL PIPES 10/10 ----- ----- 6583 nil nil 4) MV MEGA ATLANTIC UREA 10/10 ----- ----- nil 65999 nil 5) MSV AL HARO PREETIKA SUGAR 07/10 ----- ----- 1200 nil nil 6) MV NOSCO TAURUS COAL 08/10 ----- ----- nil 67501 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV DIANTHE SEA TRADE UREA nil 59,999 nil 11/08 --- 2) MV IRIS SKY J M BAXI DAP nil 26,250 nil 10/05 --- 3) MV ARVIN SEA TRADE UREA nil 60,849 nil 10/07 --- 4) MV NORDANA SAMSARA STEEL ANGLE nil 6,777 nil 10/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MSV AL ASHIF CARGO INDNON BRICE 400 nil nil 10/08 2) MSV AL ASHIF CARGO WHEAT FLOUR 500 nil nil 10/08 3) MV MELLOW TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 144,047 nil 18/10 4) MV IZUMO DARABSHAW STEEL PIPES nil 174 nil 10/09 5) MV IZUMO DARABSHAW STEEL COILS nil 4,085 nil 10/09 6) MV MARTIN UNITED LINER STEEL PLATES 904 nil nil 10/10 7) MV BALTIA TAURUS THERMAL COAL nil 72,819 nil 10/11 8) MV AWOBASAN TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 139,850 nil 13/10 9) MT THERESA TAURUS CRUDE nil 10,999 nil 10/10 10) MT THERESA TAURUS RBD nil 3,999 nil 10/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL