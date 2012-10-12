Oct 12Port conditions ofMundra as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 01 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessles 15 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT B WHALE J M BAXI CRUDE ----- ----- ----- nil 286503 nil 41,195 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV DIANTHE SEA TRADE UREA 59,999 59,999 nil 11/08 --- 2) MV ARVIN SEA TRADE UREA 26,250 60,849 nil 06/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MSV SAFINA CARGO CORP WHEAT FLOUR 650 nil nil 10/12 2) MV BEACON LINK STEEL PIPES 10,350 nil nil 10/12 3) MV THOR TAURUS YELLOW PEAS nil 14,695 nil 17/10 4) MV MELLOW TAURUS STEAM COAL 1,761 144,047 nil 17/10 5) MV BRILLIANCE TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 130,351 nil 20/10 6) MV CHESAPEAK MERCHANT STEEL PIPES 9,455 nil nil 13/10 7) MV IZUMO DARABSHAW STEEL PIPES 9,455 174 nil 13/10 .) MV IZUMO DARABSHAW STEEL COILS nil 4,085 nil 13/10 8) MV SALTA ADITYA STEEL PLATES nil 10,863 nil 16/10 9) MV AWOBASAN TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 139,850 nil 13/10 10) MV FRONTIER J M BAXI & COSTEAM COAL nil 164,640 nil 16/10 11) MT BUNGA J M BAXI & COACETIC ACID nil 1,960 nil 15/10 12) MT ASHNA GAC CRUDE nil 287,008 nil 10/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL