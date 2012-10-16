Oct 16Port conditions ofMundra as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 11
Total Vessles 23
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MT SUNRISE SAMUDRA ACETIC ACID ----- ----- 17/10 nil 1330 nil
2) MT JAG AANC ATLANTIC DIESEL ----- ----- 16/10 nil 60000 nil
3) MV BEACON LINK STEEL PIPES ----- ----- 17/10 10350 nil nil
4) MV ARVIN SEA TRADE UREA ----- ----- 17/10 nil 60849 nil
5) MV CHESAPEAKE MERCHANT STEEL PIPES ----- ----- 16/10 9455 nil nil
6) MV IRIS SKY ADITYA STEEL PIPES ----- ----- 17/10 13453 nil nil
7) MV ALLCARGO AMBICA BENTONITE ----- ----- 16/10 7200 nil nil
8) MV AWOBASAN TAURUS STEAM COAL ----- ----- 18/10 nil 139850 nil
9) MT ASHNA GAC CRUDE ----- ----- 15/10 nil 287008 nil
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV DIANTHE SEA TRADE UREA nil 59,999 nil 11/08 ---
2) MV PAIWAN SYNERGY TIMBER LOG nil 32,899 nil 15/10 ---
3) MV SALTA ADITYA STEEL PLATES nil 10,863 nil 16/10 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV THEOSKEP TAURUS GENERAL nil 40,546 nil 17/10
2) MV THOR INDEP TAURUS YELLOW PEAS nil 22,200 nil 17/10
3) MV MELLOW TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 144,047 nil 17/10
4) MV ROYAL SPANOCEANIC DAP nil 68,913 nil 23/10
5) MV BRILLIANCE TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 130,351 nil 13/10
6) MV DIANA SYNERGY STEEL PIPES 12,500 nil nil 16/10
7) MV FRONTIER J M BAXI STEAM COAL nil 164,640 nil 16/10
8) MV RUBIN TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 162,273 nil 16/10
MT BANKIM ATLANTIC DIESEL nil 11,028 nil 16/10
9) MT BANKIM ATLANTIC MOTOR SPIRIT nil 5,906 nil 16/10
10) MT GOLDEN ATLANTIC ETHYL ALCOH 4,800 4,800 nil 19/10
11) MT G WHALE J M BAXI CRUDE nil 144,178 nil 17/10
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace
Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL