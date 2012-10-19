Oct 19Port conditions ofMundra as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessles 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT BANKIM ATLANTIC DIESEL 19/10 19/10 ----- nil 34434 nil 2) MV BLUE ADITYA STEEL PIPES 20/10 20/10 ----- nil 29534 nil 3) MV ROYAL SPANOCEANIC DAP 23/10 23/10 ----- nil 68913 nil 4) MV MELLOW TAURUS STEAM COAL 25/10 25/10 ----- nil 144047 nil 5) MV DIANA SYNERGY STEEL PIPES 19/10 19/10 ----- 12500 nil nil 6) MV DL JASM ARNAV PINE LOGS 25/10 25/10 ----- nil 36673 nil 7) MV INCE SEA TRADE UREA 23/10 23/10 ----- nil 50180 nil 8) MV THEOSKEPA TAURUS GENERAL 24/10 24/10 ----- nil 40547 nil 9) MV THOR TAURUS YELLOW 19/10 19/10 ----- nil 22200 nil 10) MV FRONTIER J M BAXI STEAM COAL 19/10 19/10 ----- nil 164640 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV DIANTHE SEA TRADE UREA nil 59,999 nil 11/08 --- 2) MV ARVIN SEA TRADE UREA nil 60,849 nil 17/10 --- 3) MT G WHALE J M BAXI CRUDE nil 288,356 nil 17/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV CRECIENTE TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 130,355 nil 21/10 2) MV DOUBLE MAGNUM COKING COAL nil 87,995 nil 24/10 3) MV BRILLIANCE TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 130,351 nil 27/10 4) MV ELISABETH J M BAXI STEEL PLATES nil 528 nil 20/10 MV ELISABETH J M BAXI STEEL BARS nil 3,787 nil 20/10 5) MV APJ JAI PAREKH STEEL SLABS nil 44,273 nil 20/10 6) MV RUBIN TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 162,273 nil 25/10 7) MT GOLDE SAMUDRA BENZENE 3,500 nil nil 19/10 8) MT GOLDEN ATLANTIC ETHYL ALCO 4,800 nil nil 20/10 9) MT THERESA TAURUS CRUDE nil 34,999 nil 21/10 10) MT DL CLOVER INTRA-TRADE BENZENE nil 3,005 nil 22/10 11) MT HAVVA ATLANTIC BENZENE nil 3,149 nil 22/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL