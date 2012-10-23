Oct 23Port conditions ofMundra as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 08 Total Vessles 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV MELLOW TAURUS STEAM COAL 25/10 25/10 ----- nil 144047 nil 2) MT DL CLOVER INTRA-TRADE BENZENE 23/10 23/10 ----- nil 3005 nil 3) MT BON VENT SAMUDRA METHANOL 23/10 23/10 ----- nil 8800 nil 4) MT THERESA TAURUS CRUDE PALM 25/10 25/10 ----- nil 34999 nil 5) MV ROYAL SPANOCEANI DAP 23/10 23/10 ----- nil 68913 nil 6) MV CRECIENTE TAURUS STEAM COAL 27/10 27/10 ----- nil 130355 nil 7) MV BLUE ADITYA STEEL PIPES 27/10 27/10 ----- nil 29534 nil 8) MV DL JASMINE ARNAV PINE LOGS 25/10 25/10 ----- nil 36673 nil 9) MV TUSCARORA MERCHANT STEEL PIPES 24/10 24/10 ----- 7911 nil nil 10) MV DL MARI VELJI P MRM BULK 24/10 24/10 ----- nil 13997 nil 11) MV APJ JAI PAREKH STEEL SLABS 24/10 24/10 ----- nil 44273 nil 12) MV CIHAN TAURUS THERMAL 25/10 25/10 ----- nil 75156 nil 13) MT G WHALE J M BAXI CRUDE PETRO 24/10 24/10 ----- nil 288356 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV DIANTHE SEA TRADE UREA nil 59,999 nil 11/08 --- 2) MV ARVIN SEA TRADE UREA nil 60,849 nil 17/10 --- 3) MV CIHAN TAURUS THERMAL COAL nil 75,156 nil 23/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV DOUBLE MAGNUM COKING COAL nil 87,995 nil 23/10 2) MV BRILLIANCE TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 130,351 nil 27/10 3) MV AASHNA TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 165,359 nil 25/10 4) MV RUBIN TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 162,273 nil 25/10 5) MV CONCORDIA TAURUS THERMAL COAL nil 80,556 nil 29/10 6) MV CATHARINA SYNERGY STEAM COAL nil 126,391 nil 31/10 7) MT HAVVA ANA ATLANTIC BENZENE nil 3,149 nil 24/10 8) MT PRISCO INTEROCEAN CRUDE nil 17,000 nil 25/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL