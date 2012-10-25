Oct 25Port conditions ofMundra as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 11
Expected Vessels 10
Total Vessles 28
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV MELLOW TAURUS STEAM COAL 25/10 25/10 ----- nil 144047 nil
2) MT ANGEL SAMUDRA CHLORIDE 25/10 25/10 ----- nil 7150 nil
3) MT HAVVA ATLANTIC ALKYL BEN 26/10 26/10 ----- nil 3149 nil
4) MV CRECIENTE TAURUS STEAM COAL 28/10 28/10 ----- nil 130355 nil
5) MV BLUE ADITYA STEEL PIPES 27/10 27/10 ----- nil 29534 nil
6) MV DL JAS ARNAV PINE LOGS 26/10 26/10 ----- nil 36673 nil
7) MV CIHAN TAURUS THER COAL 25/10 25/10 ----- nil 75156 nil
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV DIANTHE SEA TRADE UREA nil 59,999 nil 11/08 ---
2) MV ARVIN SEA TRADE UREA nil 60,849 nil 17/10 ---
3) MV DL MARIGOLD VELJI P. MRM nil 13,997 nil 25/10 ---
4) MV DOUBLE MAGNUM COKING COAL nil 87,995 nil 23/10 ---
5) MV CIHAN TAURUS THEr COAL nil 75,156 nil 25/10 ---
6) MV AASHNA TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 165,359 nil 25/10 ---
7) MV RUBIN TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 162,273 nil 25/10 ---
8) MT OZAY-6 ATLANTIC METHANOL nil 5,000 nil 24/10 ---
9) MT PRATIBHA ATLANTIC MOTOR SPIRIT nil 20,105 nil 24/10 ---
10) MT JAG AANC ATLANTIC DIESEL nil 60,300 nil 25/10 ---
11) MT G WHALE J M BAXI CRUDE nil 288,133 nil 25/10 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV STEFANIA SEA TRADE UREA nil 66,039 nil 26/10
2) MV BRILLIANCE TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 130,351 nil 28/10
3) MV MARITIME DARABSHAW PINE LOGS nil 32,284 nil 28/10
4) MV AMBER ANCHOR STEEL SLABS nil 38,999 nil 29/10
5) MV CONCORDIA TAURUS THERMAL COAL nil 80,556 nil 29/10
6) MV CATHARINA SYNERGY STEAM COAL nil 126,391 nil 11/02
7) MT PRISCO INTEROCEAN SOYABEAN nil 17,000 nil 25/10
8) MT BUNGA J M BAXI ACETIC ACID nil 2,999 nil 26/10
MT BUNGA J M BAXI VINYL nil 2,040 nil 26/10
9) MT SIMRAN PREETIKA BITUMEN nil 1,150 nil 27/10
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace
Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL