Oct 23Port conditions of Mundra as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 93 Total Vessles 116 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV KONST INTEROCEA DAP 25/10----- ----- nil 37515 nil 2) MV UBC O MAGNUM SH COKING 28/10----- ----- nil 109996 nil 3) MV AMIKO J M BAXI STEEL BA 24/10----- ----- nil 9245 nil 4) MV TALEN INTEROCEA DAP 25/10----- ----- nil 34639 nil 5) MV SIMUR J M BAXI STEEL CO 23/10----- ----- 23847 nil nil 6) MV PHOEN ARNAV SHI TIMBER L 25/10----- ----- 23160 nil nil 7) MV PRETT ASHIT SHI PINE LO 26/10----- ----- nil 15361 nil 8) MV WEL V TAURUS SH STEAM C 26/10----- ----- nil 79474 nil 9) MV UNI G MBK LOGIS Cntr 23/10----- ----- nil nil nil 10) MV KOTA PIL MUMBA Cntr 18/10----- ----- nil nil nil 11) MT GOOD J M BAXI CRUDE PE 23/10----- ----- nil 285673 nil 12) MV CMA C CMA CGM S Cntr 24/10----- ----- nil nil nil 13) MV MAERS A.P.MOLLE Cntr 23/10----- ----- nil nil nil 14) MV SAIGO HAPAG LLO Cntr 23/10----- ----- nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV DIANTH SEA TRAD BULK V nil 59,999 nil ----- 08/11 2) MV GENIUS TAURUS S BULK V nil 10,000 nil ----- 18/10 3) MV FRONTI J M BAXI BULK V nil 165,004 nil ----- 10/10 4) MV VOGECA J M BAXI BULK V nil 156,250 nil ----- 20/10 5) MT THERES TAURUS S LIQUID V nil 13,000 nil ----- 21/10 6) MV KOTA G PIL MUMB Cntr nil nil NA ----- 18/10 7) MV JINDAL SUJAN MU Cntr nil nil NA ----- 20/10 8) MV SHIBA PRUDENTI Cntr nil nil NA ----- 22/10 9) MV TABEA HAPAG LL Cntr nil nil NA ----- 23/10 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV SHI DA BEN LINE A STEAM C nil 108,910 nil 24/10 2) MV IKAN L PAREKH MAR STEEL PL nil 21,679 nil 22/10 3) MV RAINBO PAREKH MAR STEEL BIL 13,250 nil nil 24/10 4) MV CHANG SEA TRADE STEEL CO nil 14,811 nil 28/10 5) MV NATTY TAURUS SHI STEAM CO nil 148,660 nil 23/10 6) MV GOLDEN TAURUS SHI STEAM CO nil 164,504 nil 23/10 7) MV CONCOR TAURUS SHI THERMAL CO nil 75,520 nil 25/10 8) MV SHOEI J M BAXI & STEAM CO nil 165,062 nil 25/10 9) MV LANCEL TAURUS SHI STEAM CO nil 161,432 nil 25/10 10) MV ELENA TAURUS SHI STEAM CO nil 78,250 nil 26/10 11) MV CAPE V TAURUS SHI STEAM CO nil 163,408 nil 26/10 12) MV AQUAHO TAURUS SHI STEAM CO nil 153,867 nil 28/10 13) MT MAREX INTEROCEAN CRUDE SU nil 5,500 nil 23/10 14) MT DL CLO SAMUDRA MA ETHYL ACE nil 1,000 nil 24/10 15) MT MARITI ATLANTIC S BENZE nil 3,000 nil 24/10 16) MT AEL II ATLANTIC S F. O. nil 1,350 nil 23/10 17) MT AEL II ATLANTIC S HIGH SP nil nil NA 23/10 18) MV SCI MU SHIPPING C Cntr nil nil NA 24/10 19) MV APL GU APL (INDIA Cntr nil nil NA 24/10 20) MV ALLCAR CARAVEL LO Cntr nil nil NA 24/10 21) MV ITAL M EVERGREEN Cntr nil nil NA 25/10 22) MV GATI M POSEIDON S Cntr nil nil NA 25/10 23) MV SAKAKA UNITED ARA Cntr nil nil NA 25/10 24) MV FINIST HANJIN SHI Cntr nil nil NA 25/10 25) MV JINDAL SUJAN MULT Cntr nil nil NA 25/10 26) MV LAL BA SHIPPING C Cntr nil nil NA 26/10 27) MV INDIRA SHIPPING C Cntr nil nil NA 26/10 28) MV CARAVE CARAVEL LO Cntr nil nil NA 26/10 29) MV EVER P EVERGREEN Cntr nil nil NA 27/10 30) MV WAN HA OMEGA SHIP Cntr nil nil NA 28/10 31) MV KOTA K PIL MUMBAI Cntr nil nil NA 28/10 32) MV HAMMON OASIS SHIP Cntr nil nil NA 28/10 33) MV MOL SO FORBES & C Cntr nil nil NA 28/10 34) MV APL SH PAREKH MAR Cntr nil nil NA 29/10 35) MV RAJIV SHIPPING C Cntr nil nil NA 31/10 36) MV APL BR APL (INDIA Cntr nil nil NA 31/10 37) MV COSCO COSCO (IND Cntr nil nil NA 01/11 38) MV ELENI MBK LOGIST Cntr nil nil NA 03/11 39) MV UASC R UNITED ARA Cntr nil nil NA 04/11 40) MV HAMMON OASIS SHIP Cntr nil nil NA 04/11 41) MV RAJIV SHIPPING C Cntr nil nil NA 08/11 42) MV TASANE MBK LOGIST Cntr nil nil NA 08/11 43) MV KOTA C PIL MUMBAI Cntr nil nil NA 11/11 44) MV BEHSHA PRUDENTIAL Cntr nil nil NA 24/10 45) MV VALERI CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 24/10 46) MV NESHAT PRUDENTIAL Cntr nil nil NA 24/10 47) MV X-PRES PAREKH MAR Cntr nil nil NA 25/10 48) MV JULIE CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 25/10 49) MV OEL KO RELAY SHIP Cntr nil nil NA 26/10 50) MV CIMBRI MBK LOGIST Cntr nil nil NA 26/10 51) MV MARIA- CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 27/10 52) MV ALBERT CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 27/10 53) MV CMA CG CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 28/10 54) MV CMA CG CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 29/10 55) MV MAERSK A.P.MOLLER Cntr nil nil NA 29/10 56) MV TESSA HAPAG LLOY Cntr nil nil NA 30/10 57) MV ZIM IB ZIM INTEGR Cntr nil nil NA 31/10 58) MV ELBWOL CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 31/10 59) MV FLORA CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 01/11 60) MV MARE A OOCL ( IND Cntr nil nil NA 02/11 61) MV OEL KU RELAY SHIP Cntr nil nil NA 02/11 62) MV AS CAR MBK LOGIST Cntr nil nil NA 02/11 63) MV E.R. H CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 03/11 64) MV SHAHR PRUDENTIAL Cntr nil nil NA 03/11 65) MV CMA CG CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 04/11 66) MV OOCL J OOCL ( IND Cntr nil nil NA 04/11 67) MV OOCL K OOCL ( IND Cntr nil nil NA 05/11 68) MV MAERSK A.P.MOLLER Cntr nil nil NA 05/11 69) MV RIO DE SEABRIDGE Cntr nil nil NA 06/11 70) MV ZIM PA ZIM INTEGR Cntr nil nil NA 07/11 71) MV CMA CG CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 08/11 72) MV AUGUST CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 10/11 73) MV CMA CG CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 11/11 74) MV MAERSK A.P.MOLLER Cntr nil nil NA 12/11 75) MV ZIM CH ZIM INTEGR Cntr nil nil NA 14/11 76) MV ELISA CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 15/11 77) MV CMA CG CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 18/11 78) MV MAERSK A.P.MOLLER Cntr nil nil NA 19/11 79) MV RIO BL SEABRIDGE Cntr nil nil NA 20/11 80) MV ZIM AT ZIM INTEGR Cntr nil nil NA 21/11 81) MV NALA D CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 22/11 82) MV CMA CG CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 25/11 83) MV OOCL T OOCL ( IND Cntr nil nil NA 25/11 84) MV MAERSK A.P.MOLLER Cntr nil nil NA 26/11 85) MV ZIM AS ZIM INTEGR Cntr nil nil NA 28/11 86) MV JULIE CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 29/11 87) MV CMA CG CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 02/12 88) MV CMA CG CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 03/12 89) MV ZIM US ZIM INTEGR Cntr nil nil NA 05/12 90) MV CMA CG CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 16/12 91) MV ZIM JA ZIM INTEGR Cntr nil nil NA 19/12 92) MV CMA CG CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 23/12 93) MV CMA CG CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 30/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL