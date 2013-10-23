Oct 23Port conditions of Mundra as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 14
Waiting Vessels 09
Expected Vessels 93
Total Vessles 116
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV KONST INTEROCEA DAP 25/10----- ----- nil 37515 nil
2) MV UBC O MAGNUM SH COKING 28/10----- ----- nil 109996 nil
3) MV AMIKO J M BAXI STEEL BA 24/10----- ----- nil 9245 nil
4) MV TALEN INTEROCEA DAP 25/10----- ----- nil 34639 nil 5)
MV SIMUR J M BAXI STEEL CO 23/10----- ----- 23847 nil nil
6) MV PHOEN ARNAV SHI TIMBER L 25/10----- ----- 23160 nil nil
7) MV PRETT ASHIT SHI PINE LO 26/10----- ----- nil 15361 nil
8) MV WEL V TAURUS SH STEAM C 26/10----- ----- nil 79474 nil
9) MV UNI G MBK LOGIS Cntr 23/10----- ----- nil nil nil
10) MV KOTA PIL MUMBA Cntr 18/10----- ----- nil nil nil
11) MT GOOD J M BAXI CRUDE PE 23/10----- ----- nil 285673 nil
12) MV CMA C CMA CGM S Cntr 24/10----- ----- nil nil nil
13) MV MAERS A.P.MOLLE Cntr 23/10----- ----- nil nil nil
14) MV SAIGO HAPAG LLO Cntr 23/10----- ----- nil nil nil
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV DIANTH SEA TRAD BULK V nil 59,999 nil ----- 08/11
2) MV GENIUS TAURUS S BULK V nil 10,000 nil ----- 18/10
3) MV FRONTI J M BAXI BULK V nil 165,004 nil ----- 10/10
4) MV VOGECA J M BAXI BULK V nil 156,250 nil ----- 20/10
5) MT THERES TAURUS S LIQUID V nil 13,000 nil ----- 21/10
6) MV KOTA G PIL MUMB Cntr nil nil NA ----- 18/10
7) MV JINDAL SUJAN MU Cntr nil nil NA ----- 20/10
8) MV SHIBA PRUDENTI Cntr nil nil NA ----- 22/10
9) MV TABEA HAPAG LL Cntr nil nil NA ----- 23/10
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV SHI DA BEN LINE A STEAM C nil 108,910 nil 24/10
2) MV IKAN L PAREKH MAR STEEL PL nil 21,679 nil 22/10
3) MV RAINBO PAREKH MAR STEEL BIL 13,250 nil nil 24/10
4) MV CHANG SEA TRADE STEEL CO nil 14,811 nil 28/10
5) MV NATTY TAURUS SHI STEAM CO nil 148,660 nil 23/10
6) MV GOLDEN TAURUS SHI STEAM CO nil 164,504 nil 23/10
7) MV CONCOR TAURUS SHI THERMAL CO nil 75,520 nil 25/10
8) MV SHOEI J M BAXI & STEAM CO nil 165,062 nil 25/10
9) MV LANCEL TAURUS SHI STEAM CO nil 161,432 nil 25/10
10) MV ELENA TAURUS SHI STEAM CO nil 78,250 nil 26/10
11) MV CAPE V TAURUS SHI STEAM CO nil 163,408 nil 26/10
12) MV AQUAHO TAURUS SHI STEAM CO nil 153,867 nil 28/10
13) MT MAREX INTEROCEAN CRUDE SU nil 5,500 nil 23/10
14) MT DL CLO SAMUDRA MA ETHYL ACE nil 1,000 nil 24/10
15) MT MARITI ATLANTIC S BENZE nil 3,000 nil 24/10
16) MT AEL II ATLANTIC S F. O. nil 1,350 nil 23/10
17) MT AEL II ATLANTIC S HIGH SP nil nil NA 23/10
18) MV SCI MU SHIPPING C Cntr nil nil NA 24/10
19) MV APL GU APL (INDIA Cntr nil nil NA 24/10
20) MV ALLCAR CARAVEL LO Cntr nil nil NA 24/10
21) MV ITAL M EVERGREEN Cntr nil nil NA 25/10
22) MV GATI M POSEIDON S Cntr nil nil NA 25/10
23) MV SAKAKA UNITED ARA Cntr nil nil NA 25/10
24) MV FINIST HANJIN SHI Cntr nil nil NA 25/10
25) MV JINDAL SUJAN MULT Cntr nil nil NA 25/10
26) MV LAL BA SHIPPING C Cntr nil nil NA 26/10
27) MV INDIRA SHIPPING C Cntr nil nil NA 26/10
28) MV CARAVE CARAVEL LO Cntr nil nil NA 26/10
29) MV EVER P EVERGREEN Cntr nil nil NA 27/10
30) MV WAN HA OMEGA SHIP Cntr nil nil NA 28/10
31) MV KOTA K PIL MUMBAI Cntr nil nil NA 28/10
32) MV HAMMON OASIS SHIP Cntr nil nil NA 28/10
33) MV MOL SO FORBES & C Cntr nil nil NA 28/10
34) MV APL SH PAREKH MAR Cntr nil nil NA 29/10
35) MV RAJIV SHIPPING C Cntr nil nil NA 31/10
36) MV APL BR APL (INDIA Cntr nil nil NA 31/10
37) MV COSCO COSCO (IND Cntr nil nil NA 01/11
38) MV ELENI MBK LOGIST Cntr nil nil NA 03/11
39) MV UASC R UNITED ARA Cntr nil nil NA 04/11
40) MV HAMMON OASIS SHIP Cntr nil nil NA 04/11
41) MV RAJIV SHIPPING C Cntr nil nil NA 08/11
42) MV TASANE MBK LOGIST Cntr nil nil NA 08/11
43) MV KOTA C PIL MUMBAI Cntr nil nil NA 11/11
44) MV BEHSHA PRUDENTIAL Cntr nil nil NA 24/10
45) MV VALERI CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 24/10
46) MV NESHAT PRUDENTIAL Cntr nil nil NA 24/10
47) MV X-PRES PAREKH MAR Cntr nil nil NA 25/10
48) MV JULIE CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 25/10
49) MV OEL KO RELAY SHIP Cntr nil nil NA 26/10
50) MV CIMBRI MBK LOGIST Cntr nil nil NA 26/10
51) MV MARIA- CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 27/10
52) MV ALBERT CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 27/10
53) MV CMA CG CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 28/10
54) MV CMA CG CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 29/10
55) MV MAERSK A.P.MOLLER Cntr nil nil NA 29/10
56) MV TESSA HAPAG LLOY Cntr nil nil NA 30/10
57) MV ZIM IB ZIM INTEGR Cntr nil nil NA 31/10
58) MV ELBWOL CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 31/10
59) MV FLORA CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 01/11
60) MV MARE A OOCL ( IND Cntr nil nil NA 02/11
61) MV OEL KU RELAY SHIP Cntr nil nil NA 02/11
62) MV AS CAR MBK LOGIST Cntr nil nil NA 02/11
63) MV E.R. H CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 03/11
64) MV SHAHR PRUDENTIAL Cntr nil nil NA 03/11
65) MV CMA CG CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 04/11
66) MV OOCL J OOCL ( IND Cntr nil nil NA 04/11
67) MV OOCL K OOCL ( IND Cntr nil nil NA 05/11
68) MV MAERSK A.P.MOLLER Cntr nil nil NA 05/11
69) MV RIO DE SEABRIDGE Cntr nil nil NA 06/11
70) MV ZIM PA ZIM INTEGR Cntr nil nil NA 07/11
71) MV CMA CG CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 08/11
72) MV AUGUST CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 10/11
73) MV CMA CG CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 11/11
74) MV MAERSK A.P.MOLLER Cntr nil nil NA 12/11
75) MV ZIM CH ZIM INTEGR Cntr nil nil NA 14/11
76) MV ELISA CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 15/11
77) MV CMA CG CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 18/11
78) MV MAERSK A.P.MOLLER Cntr nil nil NA 19/11
79) MV RIO BL SEABRIDGE Cntr nil nil NA 20/11
80) MV ZIM AT ZIM INTEGR Cntr nil nil NA 21/11
81) MV NALA D CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 22/11
82) MV CMA CG CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 25/11
83) MV OOCL T OOCL ( IND Cntr nil nil NA 25/11
84) MV MAERSK A.P.MOLLER Cntr nil nil NA 26/11
85) MV ZIM AS ZIM INTEGR Cntr nil nil NA 28/11
86) MV JULIE CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 29/11
87) MV CMA CG CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 02/12
88) MV CMA CG CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 03/12
89) MV ZIM US ZIM INTEGR Cntr nil nil NA 05/12
90) MV CMA CG CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 16/12
91) MV ZIM JA ZIM INTEGR Cntr nil nil NA 19/12
92) MV CMA CG CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 23/12
93) MV CMA CG CMA CGM S. Cntr nil nil NA 30/12
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace
Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL