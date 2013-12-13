India Port Conditions: Mundra
Dec 13Port conditions of Mundra as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 71
Total Vessles 81
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) MT AEL 1 ATLANTIC F. O. 11/12 ----- ----- 2,700 nil nil
2) MV ANNABELL TAURUS SOYABEAN 12/12 ----- ----- 5,323 nil nil
3) MSV UMARSHAH BABAATLANTIC F. O. 13/12 ----- ----- 1,150 nil nil
4) MV MINERAL DALIANSYNERGY STEEL PIPES 13/12 ----- ----- nil165,823 nil
5) MV GRAND SKY C.JIVRAM RICE 14/12 ----- ----- nil 72,900 nil
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) MV DIANTHE SEA UREA nil 60,000 nil 08/11 ---
2) BARGE CHANDRA CHANDRA STEEL PIPES 4,409 nil nil 11/12 ---
3) MT SAPPHIRE-T ATLANTIC CYCLOHEXENE 2,850 nil nil 11/12 ---
4) MV SURYA MUKHI ACT CNTR nil nil n.a. 26/11 ---
5) MV JINDAL SUJAN CNTR nil nil n.a. 12/12 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) MV SG EXPRESS BEN STEAM COAL nil 141,111 nil 12/12
2) BARGE GAURI CHANDRA STEEL PIPES 100 nil nil 13/12
3) MV BOTTIGLIERI TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 92,072 nil 12/12
4) MV OCEAN CAESAR JMB STEAM COAL nil 167,155 nil 13/12
5) MT BUNGA AKASIA TAURUS PALM OIL nil 9,999 nil 13/12
6) MT AL AGAILA ATLANTIC PETROLEUM nil 133,361 nil 16/12
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace
Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL