Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Jan 05Port conditions of Mundra as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 37 Total Vessles 48 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV BLUE DIAMOND VENKATESH PET COKE 07/01 ----- ----- nil 47,900 nil n.a. 2) MV KIRANA NAREE ADITYA ST.PIPES 05/01 ----- ----- 13,651 nil nil n.a. 3) MV DAPHNE CMA CGM CNTR 05/01 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 4) MT FPMC C NOBLE INTEROCEAN CPO 06/01 ----- ----- nil271,796 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV CAPE CLIMBER TAURUS S.COAL nil 143,870 nil 02/01 --- 2) MT ORIENT PINE ATLANTIC STEARIN nil 7,353 nil 30/12 --- 3) MV GATI MAJESTIC MBK LOG CNTR nil nil n.a. 04/01 --- 4) MV COSCO KAWA COSCO CNTR nil nil n.a. 04/01 --- 5) MFV AL SAILANI PAREKH CNTR nil nil n.a. 17/11 --- 6) DREDGER SHANTI ATLANTIC CNTR nil nil n.a. 17/12 --- 7) MV ARCADIA UNITED LINER CAR 850 nil nil 04/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MSV AL FAIZANE C.JIVRAM RICE 1,035 nil nil 06/01 2) MV ZHONG HAI UNITED LINER DAP nil 50,971 nil 07/01 3) MSV AL HAROON C.JIVRAM RICE 1,450 nil 08/01 4) MV RAHI MITSUTOR I.O.FINE nil 153,999 nil 10/01 5) MV INFINITY RIVER JMB ST.PLATES nil 19,917 nil 08/01 6) MV AMOY PROGRESS PAREKH ST.PLATES nil 2,807 nil 08/01 7) MV AMOY PROGRESS PAREKH ST.COILS nil 7,637 nil 08/01 8) MV CAPE PEONY JMB S.COAL nil 167,809 nil 07/01 9) MV JABAL NAFUSA TAURUS S.COAL nil 157,806 nil 07/01 10) MV RZS FORTUNE TAURUS S.COAL nil 158,553 nil 08/01 11) MV SILVER TRADE TAURUS S.COAL nil 138,687 nil 10/01 12) MT CASPIA ATLANTIC METHANOL nil 10,915 nil 05/01 13) MT DL CLOVER SAMUDRA ALKYL BENZ nil 3,640 nil 06/01 14) MT JUPITER INTEROCEAN C.SB OIL nil 22,680 nil 06/01 15) MT STOLT VIKING JMB ANHYDRIDE 1,000 nil nil 06/01 16) MT DESH SHAKTI JMB CPO nil 147,211 nil 05/01 17) MT DEMETRIOS ATLANTIC CPO nil 150,000 nil 07/01 18) MV KOTA KASTURI PIL MUMBAI CNTR nil nil nil 06/01 19) MV SILS CMA CGM CNTR nil nil n.a. 07/01 20) MV ADMIRAL GLORY MASTER CNTR nil nil n.a. 08/01 21) MV DELMAS KETA CMA CGM CNTR nil nil n.a. 08/01 22) MV NORTHERN MBK LOG CNTR nil nil n.a. 09/01 23) MV GATI MAJESTIC MBK LOG CNTR nil nil n.a. 09/01 24) MV HARAR SAMSARA CNTR nil nil n.a. 09/01 25) MV KOTA KAMIL PIL MUMBAI CNTR nil nil n.a. 10/01 26) MV AL RAWDAH UNITED ARAB CNTR nil nil n.a. 10/01 27) MV DEMETER CMA CGM CNTR nil nil n.a. 11/01 28) MV CMA RABELAIS CMA CGM CNTR nil nil n.a. 05/01 29) MV NEW DELHI HAPAG LLOYD CNTR nil nil n.a. 06/01 30) MV RIO MADEIRA HAMBURG CNTR nil nil n.a. 07/01 31) MV ZIM IBERIA ZIM INTEG CNTR nil nil n.a. 08/01 32) MV OEL DUBAI RELAY CNTR nil nil n.a. 08/01 33) MV SHIBA PRUDENTIAL CNTR nil nil n.a. 09/01 34) MV MAERSK KAMPALA A.P.MOLLER CNTR nil nil n.a. 10/01 35) MV AS CARINTHIA RELAY CNTR nil nil n.a. 10/01 36) MV SAIGON EXPRESS HAPAG LLOYD CNTR nil nil n.a. 13/01 37) MV PUCON CSAV CNTR nil nil n.a. 14/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12