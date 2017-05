Fitch Affirms Horizon and Vertex ABCP at 'F1sf'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed two asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) programmes sponsored by the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (BTMU; A/Stable/F1) at 'F1sf'. The programmes are the Horizon Funding Corporation ABCP programme and Vertex Funding Corporation Pte Ltd ABCP programme. Horizon and Vertex are special-purpose, bankruptcy-remote companies organised under Cayman Islands law and Singapore law, respectively.