Apr 01Port conditions of Mundra as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 12 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT STI INTEROCEAN CRUDE 03/04 ----- ----- nil 19,500 nil n.a. 2) MT DL SAMUDRA VINYL 01/04 ----- ----- nil 997 nil n.a. 3) MT MELATI TAURUS CRUDE 01/04 ----- ----- nil 4,300 n.a. n.a. 4) MV BALI INTEROCEAN UREA 03/04 ----- ----- nil 66,000 n.a. n.a. 5) MV CMA CMA CGM S.A. CNTR 01/04 ----- ----- nil 3,000 n.a. n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV PESSADA BEN LINE UREA nil 65,850 nil 01/04 --- 2) MV E.R. BILBAO ACT BENTONITE 45,000 nil nil 01/04 --- 3) MV ANANGEL TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 154,228 nil 01/04 --- 4) MV CHANNEL TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 150,855 nil 01/04 --- 5) MT BOW INTEROCEAN CRUDE nil 13,000 nil 01/04 --- 6) MT AELII ATLANTIC F.O nil nil 01/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) VISHVA CHETNA INTEROCEAN BENTONITE nil 66,000 nil ----- 2) MV SEACON 9 SEA TRADE UREA nil 65,000 nil ----- 3) MV KIRAN ASYA TAURUS UREA nil 61,883 nil ----- 4) MV IKAN JENAHAR TAURUS UREA nil 15,095 nil ----- 5) MV IKAN JENAHAR SEA TRADE UREA nil 10,143 nil ----- 6) MV TIMU ACT UREA nil 1,348 nil ----- 7) MV HAI YU ACT STEEL nil 114 nil ----- 8) MV HAI YU ACT STEEL nil 17,695 nil ----- 9) MV HAI YU ACT STEEL nil 7,689 nil ----- 10) MV HAI YU ACT STEEL nil 489 nil ----- 11) MV LIA PAREKH STEEL nil 3,539 nil ----- NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL