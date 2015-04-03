Apr 03Port conditions of Mundra as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 12 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT STI INTEROCEAN CRUDE 03/04 ----- ----- nil 19,500 nil n.a. 2) MT BOW LIND INTEROCEAN CRUDE 04/04 ----- ----- nil 1,300 nil n.a. 3) MV PESSADA BEN LINE DIESEL 04/05 ----- ----- nil 65,680 n.a. n.a. 4) MV VISHVA INTEROCEAN UREA 05/04 ----- ----- nil 66,000 n.a. n.a. 5) MV TIMU ASIA UREA 05/04 ----- ----- nil 1,348 n.a. n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV CHANNEL TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 150,855 nil 01/04 --- 2) MV K. ENDEAVOR TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 162,298 nil 01/04 --- 3) MV HANJIN TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 104,488 nil 01/04 --- 4) MV CAPE TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 158,100 nil 01/04 --- 5) MT EVERRICH SAMUDRA BENEZE nil 12,244 nil 01/04 --- 6) MV SHAMIM PRUDENTIAL CNTR nil nil nil 01/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV SEACON 9 BEN LINE UREA nil 65,000 nil 03/04 2) MV KIRAN SEA TRADE UREA nil 61,863 nil 04/04 3) MV IKAN TAURUS SCRAP nil 15,095 nil 05/04 4) MV IKAN TAURUS SCRAP nil 10,143 nil 05/04 5) MV LIA PAREKH STEEL nil 3,539 nil 03/04 6) MV FLORENCE JM BAXI STEEL nil 28,493 nil 05/04 7) MV GREENERY DARABSHAW STEEL nil 1,710 nil 10/04 8) MV GREENERY DARABSHAW STEEL nil 156 nil 10/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL