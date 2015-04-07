Apr 07Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 12 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT TULIP SAMUDRA ACETIC 08/04 ----- ----- nil 9,253 nil n.a. 2) MT DAWN ATLANTIC DIESEL 08/04 ----- ----- nil 40,500 nil n.a. 3) V KIRAN SEA TRADE UREA 11/04 ----- ----- nil 61,883 n.a. n.a. 4) FLORENCE M BAXI & CO STEEL 09/04 ----- ----- nil 28,493 n.a. n.a. 5) MV MARATHA PRIDE INTEROCEAN DAP 11/04 ----- ----- nil 32,926 n.a. n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV VISHVA INTEROCEAN UREA nil 66,000 nil 04/07 --- 2) MV MARTHA INTEROCEAN THERMAL COAL nil 140,478 nil 04/06 --- 3) MV ANANGE TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 154,228 nil 04/06 --- 4) MV HANJIN TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 104,488 nil 04/06 --- 5) MV CAPE TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 158,100 nil 04/06 --- 6) MT CHEMBULK GAC CRUDE nil 12,850 nil 04/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MSV RUKMAVATI C.JIVRAM UREA nil 65,000 nil 07/04 2) MV BASHUNDHARA TRISTAR UREA nil 61,863 nil 08/04 3) BARGE PAREKH SCRAP nil 15,095 nil 09/04 4) MV MIKAWA TAURUS SCRAP nil 10,143 nil 10/04 5) MV GREENERY SEA PAREKH STEEL nil 3,539 nil 10/04 6) MV GREENERY SEA JM BAXI STEEL nil 28,493 nil 10/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL