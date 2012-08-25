Aug 25- Port conditions of Mundra as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels -34 Waiting Vessels -32 Expected Vessels -141 Total Vessles -207 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- SNO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV A DUCKLING TAURUS STEAM ----- ----- 26/08 nil154,000 nil 2) MT MARILENA J M BENZENE ----- ----- 25/08 5,167 nil nil 3) MT JAG AANCHAL ATLANTIC DIESEL ----- ----- 26/08 nil 60,000 nil 4) MV IRENE UNITED LINER DAP ----- ----- 26/08 nil 54,912 nil 5) MV NORD ALFALAL COAL ----- ----- 25/08 nil 45,361 nil 6) MV EXCEL TAURUS COAL ----- ----- 27/08 nil161,493 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- SNO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV DIANTHE SEA UREA nil 59,999 nil 11/08 --- 2) MV STAR MASAYA MAGNUM COAL nil 41,000 nil 23/08 --- 3) MV GENCO AUGUSTUS TAURUS COAL nil 149,800 nil 25/08 --- 4) MT BANKIM ATLANTIC DIESEL nil 15,001 nil 24/08 --- 5) MT AEL 1 ATLANTIC F. O. 2,199 nil nil 25/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- SNO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV RIVER AMBICA PEAS nil 26,650 nil 25/08 2) MV BAO BEN DAP nil 27,500 nil 26/08 3) MV KIRAN INTEROCEAN UREA nil 55,000 nil 28/08 4) MV ROCKA AMBICA BENTONITE 34,300 nil nil 29/08 5) MV GRACIOUS TAURUS COAL nil 164,994 nil 01/09 6) MV DORO INTEROCEAN DAP nil 50,415 nil 04/09 7) MV ROOK ADITYA PIPES 9,254 nil nil 26/08 8) MV ROOK ADITYA COILS 6,700 nil nil 26/08 9) MV FRIDA SAI PIPES 1,170 nil nil 26/08 10) MV MADRID PRUDENTIAL PLATES nil 628 nil 29/08 11) MV MADRID PRUDENTIAL PIPES nil 5,733 nil 29/08 12) MV TPC ARNAV PINE nil 42,038 nil 01/09 13) MV NORD J M COAL nil 163,580 nil 26/08 14) MV PHOENIX TAURUS COAL nil 140,380 nil 27/08 15) MV GLOBAL TAURUS COAL nil 164,864 nil 29/08 16) MV CAPE TAURUS COAL nil 164,991 nil 01/09 17) MV AANYA TAURUS COAL nil 165,656 nil 03/09 18) MT SAMPUR ATLANTIC DIESEL nil 10,000 nil 25/08 19) MT BUNGA INTEROCEAN SOYABEAN nil 21,500 nil 26/08 20) MT BUNGA J M ACETIC nil 2,093 nil 26/08 21) MT BUNGA J M VINYL nil 1,044 nil 26/08 22) MT CLIPPER ALLIED ACRYLO nil 3,917 nil 28/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL