Nov 22Port conditions ofMundra as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV STAR TAURUS STEAM COAL 23/11 ----- ----- nil 144115 nil 2) MT PVT SEA ATLANTIC METHANOL 22/11 ----- ----- nil 5250 nil 3) MT K.K.NO.3 ATLANTIC METHANOL 23/11 ----- ----- 10000 nil nil 4) MV NORD VELJI P. STEAM COAL 25/11 ----- ----- nil 110397 nil 5) MV UNION PAREKH STEEL SLABS 22/11 ----- ----- nil 31987 nil 6) MV SANTO DARABSHAW UREA 24/11 ----- ----- nil 47197 nil 7) MV DA SHI TONG ARNAV TIMBER LOG 24/11 ----- ----- nil 33060 nil 8) MV CAPE TAURUS STEAM COAL 26/11 ----- ----- nil 164176 nil 9) MT VOLGA ATLANTIC C P OIL 22/11 ----- ----- nil 145194 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV DIANTHE SEA TRADE UREA nil 59,999 nil 08/11 --- 2) MV SCOTER ACT INFRAPORTIRON ORE nil 51,765 nil 22/11 --- 3) MV ALCYONE CHOWGULE WHEAT 41,000 nil nil 20/11 --- 4) MV TPC NAPIER CHOWGULE WHEAT 19,800 nil nil 18/11 --- 5) MV OCEAN GAC STEEL COILS nil 15,828 nil 21/11 --- 6) MV GLORIOUS ARNAV PINE LOGS nil 41,431 nil 21/11 --- 7) MV CAPTAIN V SYNERGY STEEL BENDS 16,136 nil nil 22/11 --- 8) MV SOUTHERN TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 165,290 nil 22/11 --- 9) MT UNIVERSAL ATLANTIC C P OIL nil 286,974 nil 21/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV KIND SEAS TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 70,690 nil 23/11 2) MV CAPE FUSHEN TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 141,080 nil 24/11 3) MV CANARSIE GAC WHEAT 42,000 nil nil 25/11 4) MV IOLCOS TRISTAR UREA nil 71,159 nil 26/11 5) MV YIALIA TAURUS UREA nil 58,500 nil 28/11 6) MSV AL HASAN CARGO NON BASMATI 1,100 nil nil 26/11 7) MV CORELEADER PAREKH STEEL PLATES nil 460 nil 28/11 8) MV CORELEADER PAREKH STEEL COILS nil 7,716 nil 28/11 9) MV CAPE KEYST TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 162,110 nil 28/11 10) MT BANKIM ATLANTIC DIESEL nil 32,000 nil 22/11 MT BANKIM ATLANTIC MOT SPIRIT nil 5,000 nil 22/11 11) MT STOLT J M BAXI ACRYLONIT nil nil 2,005 24/11 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL