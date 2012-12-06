Dec 06Port conditions of Mundra as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV ERISOS INTEROCEAN UREA 09/12 ----- ----- nil 64899 nil 2) MT SIMRAN PREETIKA B GRA 60/70 06/12 ----- ----- nil 1066 nil 3) MV CANARSIE GAC WHEAT 08/12 ----- ----- 42000 nil nil 4) MV MUROU TAURUS SOYA MEAL 06/12 ----- ----- 10500 nil nil 5) MSV RAJ CARGO NON BASMATI 07/12 ----- ----- 1000 nil nil 6) MSV SAGAR CARGO NON BASMATI 07/12 ----- ----- 950 nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV DIANTHE SEATRADE UREA nil 60,000 nil 08/11 --- 2) MV NASSAU TAURUS CHICK PEAS nil 29,690 nil 05/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV OMEGAS TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 70,902 nil 07/12 2) MV SINAR KAPUAS ADITYA WHEAT 55,526 nil nil 08/12 3) MV JAG AARATI INTEROCEAN UREA nil 65,976 nil 16/12 4) MV CORELEADER OL ANCHOR STEEL PIPES 7,096 nil nil 07/12 5) MV AQUAFAITH J M BAXI STEAM COAL nil 150,695 nil 07/12 6) MV C. WINNER TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 158,811 nil 07/12 7) MV TUO FU 1 TAURUS THER COAL nil 64,498 nil 08/12 8) MV YUE SHAN TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 160,501 nil 09/12 9) MV ORIENT TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 164,423 nil 11/12 10) MT SIDRA RAS ATLANTIC F. O. nil 30,000 nil 08/12 11) MT BERTHEA J M BAXI BENZENE 3,000 nil nil 12/12 12) MT AEL 1 ATLANTIC F. O. 2,700 nil nil 06/12 13) MT ZAP ATLANTIC C P OIL nil 259,021 nil 06/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL