Feb 20Port conditions of Mundra as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 14 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessles 39 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT CHEMBULK J M BAXI ACETIC ACID ----- ----- 20/02 nil 4094 nil 2) MT GHETTY INTEROCEAN CRUDE SUNF ----- ----- 20/02 nil 6000 nil 3) MT SWARNA ATLANTIC DIESEL ----- ----- 22/02 nil 39000 nil 4) MSV AL SHAH CARGO CORP NON BASMATI ----- ----- 20/02 1150 nil nil 5) MSV AMRUTA OMKAR SHIP NON BASMATI ----- ----- 20/02 1000 nil nil 6) MV JK MONOW INTEROCEAN WHEAT ----- ----- 20/02 39670 nil nil 7) MV STADT SOL ANCHOR SHI STEEL PIPES ----- ----- 22/02 15052 nil nil 8) MSV AL SABHEER CARGO NON BASMATI ----- ----- 21/02 600 nil nil 9) MV STX GOLD J M BAXI STEAM COAL ----- ----- 22/02 nil 162947 nil 10) MV SU-OH TAURUS SHIP STEAM COAL ----- ----- 20/02 nil 154388 nil 11) MV CIC ROLA TAURUS SHIP STEAM COAL ----- ----- 21/02 nil 159600 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV DIANTHE SEA TRA UREA nil 59,999 nil 08/11 --- 2) MV SHARK BAY ARNAV PINE LOGS nil 20,409 nil 16/01 --- 3) MV SILVER STAR ATLANTIC IRON ORE 16,600 nil nil 17/02 --- 4) BARGE SAGAR CHANDRA STEEL PIPES 1,100 nil nil 18/02 --- 5) MV VISHVA TAURUS THER COAL nil 56,702 nil 12/02 --- 6) MV BADRI TAURUS THER COAL nil 145,938 nil 12/02 --- 7) MV GOLDEN TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 164,978 nil 12/02 --- 8) MV CAPE VIO TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 162,714 nil 18/02 --- 9) MV HANJIN J M BAXI STEAM COAL nil 161,626 nil 18/02 --- 10) MV SEA GRACE TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 142,778 nil 18/02 --- 11) MT CHEM WLD SAMUDRA HYDROUS 4,500 nil nil 18/02 --- 12) MT BUM CHIN SAMUDRA METHANOL nil 3,014 nil 20/02 --- 13) MT AEL 1 ATLANTIC F. O. 2,540 nil nil 20/02 --- 14) MT MIDSEA ATLANTIC C PETRO OIL nil 286,471 nil 16/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV ANUSHREE SAI BENTONITE nil 4,000 nil 21/02 2) MV NAVDHENU ADITYA UREA nil 48,005 nil 21/02 3) MV ALEXANDROS ANCHOR STEEL PIPES 15,807 nil nil 21/02 4) MV ANTHEA ADITYA STEEL COILS nil 15,068 nil 23/02 5) MV CHANGHANG BARBADOS STEEL COILS nil 5,161 nil 23/02 6) MV CALMY CORAL J M BAXI STEEL PIPES nil 321 nil 04/03 7) MV CALMY CORAL J M BAXI STEEL COILS nil 1,921 nil 04/03 8) MV AURORA TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 164,423 nil 21/02 9) MV TIARA GLOBE TAURUS THER COAL nil 70,350 nil 23/02 10) MV PRABHU TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 81,415 nil 27/02 11) MT CHEMROAD J M BAX ACETIC ACID nil 999 nil 23/02 12) MT GINGA MERLIN GAC LINEAR ALKY nil 4,193 nil 23/02 13) MT AEL II ATLANTIC F. O. 750 nil nil 20/02 14) MT AEL 1 ATLANTIC F. O. 2,740 nil nil 20/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL