India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
Feb 20Port conditions of Mundra as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 14 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessles 39 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT CHEMBULK J M BAXI ACETIC ACID ----- ----- 20/02 nil 4094 nil 2) MT GHETTY INTEROCEAN CRUDE SUNF ----- ----- 20/02 nil 6000 nil 3) MT SWARNA ATLANTIC DIESEL ----- ----- 22/02 nil 39000 nil 4) MSV AL SHAH CARGO CORP NON BASMATI ----- ----- 20/02 1150 nil nil 5) MSV AMRUTA OMKAR SHIP NON BASMATI ----- ----- 20/02 1000 nil nil 6) MV JK MONOW INTEROCEAN WHEAT ----- ----- 20/02 39670 nil nil 7) MV STADT SOL ANCHOR SHI STEEL PIPES ----- ----- 22/02 15052 nil nil 8) MSV AL SABHEER CARGO NON BASMATI ----- ----- 21/02 600 nil nil 9) MV STX GOLD J M BAXI STEAM COAL ----- ----- 22/02 nil 162947 nil 10) MV SU-OH TAURUS SHIP STEAM COAL ----- ----- 20/02 nil 154388 nil 11) MV CIC ROLA TAURUS SHIP STEAM COAL ----- ----- 21/02 nil 159600 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV DIANTHE SEA TRA UREA nil 59,999 nil 08/11 --- 2) MV SHARK BAY ARNAV PINE LOGS nil 20,409 nil 16/01 --- 3) MV SILVER STAR ATLANTIC IRON ORE 16,600 nil nil 17/02 --- 4) BARGE SAGAR CHANDRA STEEL PIPES 1,100 nil nil 18/02 --- 5) MV VISHVA TAURUS THER COAL nil 56,702 nil 12/02 --- 6) MV BADRI TAURUS THER COAL nil 145,938 nil 12/02 --- 7) MV GOLDEN TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 164,978 nil 12/02 --- 8) MV CAPE VIO TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 162,714 nil 18/02 --- 9) MV HANJIN J M BAXI STEAM COAL nil 161,626 nil 18/02 --- 10) MV SEA GRACE TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 142,778 nil 18/02 --- 11) MT CHEM WLD SAMUDRA HYDROUS 4,500 nil nil 18/02 --- 12) MT BUM CHIN SAMUDRA METHANOL nil 3,014 nil 20/02 --- 13) MT AEL 1 ATLANTIC F. O. 2,540 nil nil 20/02 --- 14) MT MIDSEA ATLANTIC C PETRO OIL nil 286,471 nil 16/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV ANUSHREE SAI BENTONITE nil 4,000 nil 21/02 2) MV NAVDHENU ADITYA UREA nil 48,005 nil 21/02 3) MV ALEXANDROS ANCHOR STEEL PIPES 15,807 nil nil 21/02 4) MV ANTHEA ADITYA STEEL COILS nil 15,068 nil 23/02 5) MV CHANGHANG BARBADOS STEEL COILS nil 5,161 nil 23/02 6) MV CALMY CORAL J M BAXI STEEL PIPES nil 321 nil 04/03 7) MV CALMY CORAL J M BAXI STEEL COILS nil 1,921 nil 04/03 8) MV AURORA TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 164,423 nil 21/02 9) MV TIARA GLOBE TAURUS THER COAL nil 70,350 nil 23/02 10) MV PRABHU TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 81,415 nil 27/02 11) MT CHEMROAD J M BAX ACETIC ACID nil 999 nil 23/02 12) MT GINGA MERLIN GAC LINEAR ALKY nil 4,193 nil 23/02 13) MT AEL II ATLANTIC F. O. 750 nil nil 20/02 14) MT AEL 1 ATLANTIC F. O. 2,740 nil nil 20/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India