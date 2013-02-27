India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
Feb 27Port conditions of Mundra as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessels 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT SC SHANTOU ATLANTIC METHANOL ----- ----- 27/02 nil 9000 nil 2) MT SWARNA ATLANTIC H S DIESEL ----- ----- 01/03 nil 30000 nil 3) MV THOR HORI SYNERGY STEEL BENDS ----- ----- 02/03 19939 nil nil 4) MV SEA GRACE TAURUS STEAM COAL ----- ----- 02/03 nil 142778 nil 5) MSV NOORE AL CARGO NON BASMATI ----- ----- 01/03 1300 nil nil 6) MV CIC ROLACO AMBICA BENTONITE ----- ----- 28/02 80000 nil nil 7) MT AEL II ATLANTIC F. O. ----- ----- 26/02 500 nil nil 8) MV TENG HANG ASHIT SHIP PINE LOGS ----- ----- 03/03 nil 11513 nil 9) MT SIMRAN ATLANTIC BITUMEN ----- ----- 27/02 nil 1031 nil 10) MSV AMRUTA OMKAR NON BASMATI ----- ----- 27/02 1000 nil nil 11) MV ALEXANDROS III ANCHOR STEEL PIPES ----- ----- 27/02 15807 nil nil 12) MV GOLDEN TAURUS STEAM COAL ----- ----- 28/02 nil 164978 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV DIANTHE SEA TRAD UREA nil 59,999 nil 08/11 --- 2) MV SHARK BAY ARNAV PINE LOGS nil 20,409 nil 16/01 --- 3) MT DL ACE ATLANTIC HYD ETHANOL 5,000 nil nil 26/02 --- 4) MT AEL 1 ATLANTIC F. O. 2,740 nil nil 25/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MSV AL PIRANPIR CARGO WHEAT FLOUR 900 nil nil ----- 2) MV MEGAH ENAM INTEROC SOYA MEAL 10,500 nil nil ----- 3) MV ANUSHREE SAI BENTONITE 4,000 nil nil ----- 4) MV HEILAN BRIGHT ADITYA STEEL PLATES nil 34,447 nil ----- 5) MV CALMY CORAL J M BAXI STEEL PIPES nil 322 nil ----- MV CALMY CORAL J M BAXI STEEL COILS nil 1,921 nil ----- 6) MV PRABHU TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 81,415 nil ----- 7) MV CF DIAMOND TAURUS THER COAL nil 70,953 nil ----- 8) MV AASHNA TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 165,340 nil ----- 9) MT CHEMROAD J M BAXI ACETIC ACID nil 1,000 nil ----- 10) MT ASAVARI ATLANTIC ALPHAPLUS nil nil 1,004 ----- MT ASAVARI ATLANTIC ALPHAPLUS nil nil 1,000 ----- MT ASAVARI ATLANTIC LIN ALK BENZ nil nil 1,000 ----- 11) MT BUNGA J M BAXI VIN ACET MON nil 1,050 nil ----- 12) MT MYKONOS INTEROC C PETRO OIL nil 138,263 nil ----- 13) MT BARBAROSA GAC C PETRO OIL nil 130,450 nil ----- 14) MV BAHRI ABHA ORIENT STEEL PIPES nil nil 2,381 ----- NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India