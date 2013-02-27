Feb 27Port conditions of Mundra as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessels 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT SC SHANTOU ATLANTIC METHANOL ----- ----- 27/02 nil 9000 nil 2) MT SWARNA ATLANTIC H S DIESEL ----- ----- 01/03 nil 30000 nil 3) MV THOR HORI SYNERGY STEEL BENDS ----- ----- 02/03 19939 nil nil 4) MV SEA GRACE TAURUS STEAM COAL ----- ----- 02/03 nil 142778 nil 5) MSV NOORE AL CARGO NON BASMATI ----- ----- 01/03 1300 nil nil 6) MV CIC ROLACO AMBICA BENTONITE ----- ----- 28/02 80000 nil nil 7) MT AEL II ATLANTIC F. O. ----- ----- 26/02 500 nil nil 8) MV TENG HANG ASHIT SHIP PINE LOGS ----- ----- 03/03 nil 11513 nil 9) MT SIMRAN ATLANTIC BITUMEN ----- ----- 27/02 nil 1031 nil 10) MSV AMRUTA OMKAR NON BASMATI ----- ----- 27/02 1000 nil nil 11) MV ALEXANDROS III ANCHOR STEEL PIPES ----- ----- 27/02 15807 nil nil 12) MV GOLDEN TAURUS STEAM COAL ----- ----- 28/02 nil 164978 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV DIANTHE SEA TRAD UREA nil 59,999 nil 08/11 --- 2) MV SHARK BAY ARNAV PINE LOGS nil 20,409 nil 16/01 --- 3) MT DL ACE ATLANTIC HYD ETHANOL 5,000 nil nil 26/02 --- 4) MT AEL 1 ATLANTIC F. O. 2,740 nil nil 25/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MSV AL PIRANPIR CARGO WHEAT FLOUR 900 nil nil ----- 2) MV MEGAH ENAM INTEROC SOYA MEAL 10,500 nil nil ----- 3) MV ANUSHREE SAI BENTONITE 4,000 nil nil ----- 4) MV HEILAN BRIGHT ADITYA STEEL PLATES nil 34,447 nil ----- 5) MV CALMY CORAL J M BAXI STEEL PIPES nil 322 nil ----- MV CALMY CORAL J M BAXI STEEL COILS nil 1,921 nil ----- 6) MV PRABHU TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 81,415 nil ----- 7) MV CF DIAMOND TAURUS THER COAL nil 70,953 nil ----- 8) MV AASHNA TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 165,340 nil ----- 9) MT CHEMROAD J M BAXI ACETIC ACID nil 1,000 nil ----- 10) MT ASAVARI ATLANTIC ALPHAPLUS nil nil 1,004 ----- MT ASAVARI ATLANTIC ALPHAPLUS nil nil 1,000 ----- MT ASAVARI ATLANTIC LIN ALK BENZ nil nil 1,000 ----- 11) MT BUNGA J M BAXI VIN ACET MON nil 1,050 nil ----- 12) MT MYKONOS INTEROC C PETRO OIL nil 138,263 nil ----- 13) MT BARBAROSA GAC C PETRO OIL nil 130,450 nil ----- 14) MV BAHRI ABHA ORIENT STEEL PIPES nil nil 2,381 ----- NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL