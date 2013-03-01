Mar 01Port conditions of Mundra as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 08 Total Vessels 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV SEA GRACE TAURUS STEAM COAL ----- ----- 02/03 nil 142778 nil 2) MT SC QINGDAO ATLANTIC METHANOL ----- ----- 02/03 nil 4949 nil 3) MT ASAVARI ATLANTIC ALPHAPLUS ----- ----- 02/03 nil nil 3003 4) MV THOR HOR SYNERGY STEEL BENDS ----- ----- 02/03 19939 nil nil 5) MV ALLCARGO AMBICA BENTONITE ----- ----- 01/03 6200 nil nil 6) MT AEL II ATLANTI F. O. ----- ----- 28/02 500 nil nil 7) MV TENG ASHIT PINE LOGS ----- ----- 04/03 nil 11513 nil 8) MT AEL 1 ATLANTI F. O. ----- ----- 02/03 1775 nil nil 9) MSV AL PIRANPIR CARGO WHEAT FLOUR ----- ----- 02/03 900 nil nil 10) MV ATLANTIC J M BAX STEAM COAL ----- ----- 02/03 nil 159538 nil 11) MV AURORA TAURUS STEAM COAL ----- ----- 03/03 nil 164423 nil 12) MV CAPE VIOLET TAURUS STEAM COAL ----- ----- 03/03 nil 162714 nil 13) MT MYKONOS INTEROC C PETRO OIL ----- ----- 01/03 nil 138016 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV DIANTHE SEA UREA nil 59,999 nil 08/11 --- 2) MV SHARK BAY ARNAV PINE LOGS nil 20,409 nil 16/01 --- 3) MV MEGAH ENAM INTEROC SOYA MEAL 10,500 nil nil 28/02 --- 4) MV VISHVA VIJETA TAURUS THER COAL nil 56,702 nil 27/02 --- 5) MV JAG ARNAV TAURUS THER COAL nil 71,633 nil 22/02 --- 6) MV TIARA GLOBE TAURUS THER COAL nil 70,350 nil 23/02 --- 7) MV CAPE SUN TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 159,806 nil 26/02 --- 8) MV PRABHU TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 81,415 nil 27/02 --- 9) MV CF DIAM TAURUS THER COAL nil 70,953 nil 28/02 --- 10) MT DL ACE ATLANTIC HYD ETHANOL 5,000 nil nil 26/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV ANUSHREE SAI BENTONITE 4,000 nil nil 05/03 2) MV HEILAN ADITYA STEEL PLATES nil 34,447 nil 02/03 3) MV STADT ANCHOR STEEL PIPES 16,970 nil nil 03/03 4) MV CALMY CORAL J M BAXI STEEL PIPES nil 322 nil 03/03 MV CALMY CORAL J M BAXI STEEL COILS nil 1,921 nil 03/03 5) MV AASHNA TAURUS STEAM COAL nil 165,340 nil 01/03 6) MT KASUGTA INTEROC CRUDE S OIL nil 7,000 nil 01/03 7) MT BUNGA J M BAXI VIN ACETMON nil 1,049 nil 02/03 8) MT BARBAROSA GAC C PETRO OIL nil 130,450 nil 04/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL